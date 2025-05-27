Advertisement
Former Football Ferns criticise NZF for male-only shortlist in coach search

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
Michael Mayne (left) and New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell. Photo / Photosport

Michael Mayne (left) and New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell. Photo / Photosport

Former Football Ferns have condemned New Zealand Football following claims it overlooked female coaches in its hunt for a new manager.

The Herald understands the national body had an all-male shortlist of coaches with international and club experience before interim coach and former assistant, Michael Mayne, was appointed to the

