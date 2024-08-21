Georgia Ponsonby, Mererangi Paul and Alana Bremner during the Black Ferns' 33-12 loss to England in Auckland in 2023. Photo / Photosport
In September, the Black Ferns will learn all they need to know about the level they will need to be at this time next year.
The New Zealand team has been building towards the Rugby World Cup in England next August over the past couple of years, with a shortened tournament cycle due to the 2021 edition being played in 2022.
But when they head north early next month for their biggest tour since their four-test venture to play against England and France in 2021, the New Zealand side will get a true measure of how they stack up a year out from the sport’s biggest tournament.
The Black Ferns will meet world No 1 England in a standalone test at Twickenham on September 15, before travelling to Canada for this year’s WXV 1 tournament where they will meet world No 10 Ireland, England again and No 4 France over the three weeks starting September 29.
“It’s just a great opportunity to get a taste of some quality opposition. We obviously don’t get to play the likes of England, France, and Ireland very often, so we’ve got to take these opportunities when we can,” Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby said.
“We obviously know that they’re going to be extremely hard test matches and that’s exactly what we need going into a World Cup next year; some tough matches to test our skills and put us under pressure.
“We’re really looking forward to it and to the growth that’s going to come out of these games. That’s going to be huge, which is exactly what we need.”
The tour will see the Black Ferns tested physically, particularly in the two tests against the English whose pack is a dominant force, especially at the set piece.
“That’s definitely a strength of theirs so we’re well aware of that. But I’d equally say that’s a strength of ours too,” Ponsonby said.
“So in saying that, we’re just also focusing on us and playing to our strengths, growing depth in the team; we’re focusing on us at the moment. We’re obviously still trying to build ourselves in other areas physically and mentally.
“There’s no doubt about it that we’re going to have to front physically with these Northern Hemisphere teams, which is really exciting. We’re going to come up against them again next year, so it will be great to see where we stand against them.”
They are tests that will hold plenty of weight when comparing the Black Ferns with the other top teams in the world.
Since winning the World Cup in 2022, the New Zealanders, currently ranked No 2 in the world, have had their struggles against teams with a strong physical presence; losing to France (18-17) and England (33-12) in the WXV 1 in New Zealand last year, and falling to No 3 Canada (22-19) in Christchurch in May during the Pacific Four series.
The upcoming series is both a chance to show their development over the past year and test themselves against teams likely to make a run into the knockout stages of next year’s tournament.
During the Pacific Four series, Ponsonby said the side wanted to instill fear back into the fern. Ahead of the upcoming tour, she said there would be a huge amount of respect between opponents.
“I think there’s never an easy game when we play England and France – not often do we get to play Ireland – but I think they feel the same way about us,” she said.
“I don’t know if fear is the right word, but I definitely think that there’s a lot of anticipation. You’ve got to bring your 100% to every one of those games and I think that they feel the same way about us.”
Black Ferns tests
v England. Twickenham, England. Sunday, September 15, 2am.