“We obviously know that they’re going to be extremely hard test matches and that’s exactly what we need going into a World Cup next year; some tough matches to test our skills and put us under pressure.

“We’re really looking forward to it and to the growth that’s going to come out of these games. That’s going to be huge, which is exactly what we need.”

Black Ferns hooker Georgia Ponsonby believes their end-of-year tour is exactly what the side needs at this point in their World Cup preparations. Photo / Photosport

The tour will see the Black Ferns tested physically, particularly in the two tests against the English whose pack is a dominant force, especially at the set piece.

“That’s definitely a strength of theirs so we’re well aware of that. But I’d equally say that’s a strength of ours too,” Ponsonby said.

“So in saying that, we’re just also focusing on us and playing to our strengths, growing depth in the team; we’re focusing on us at the moment. We’re obviously still trying to build ourselves in other areas physically and mentally.

“There’s no doubt about it that we’re going to have to front physically with these Northern Hemisphere teams, which is really exciting. We’re going to come up against them again next year, so it will be great to see where we stand against them.”

They are tests that will hold plenty of weight when comparing the Black Ferns with the other top teams in the world.

Since winning the World Cup in 2022, the New Zealanders, currently ranked No 2 in the world, have had their struggles against teams with a strong physical presence; losing to France (18-17) and England (33-12) in the WXV 1 in New Zealand last year, and falling to No 3 Canada (22-19) in Christchurch in May during the Pacific Four series.

The upcoming series is both a chance to show their development over the past year and test themselves against teams likely to make a run into the knockout stages of next year’s tournament.

During the Pacific Four series, Ponsonby said the side wanted to instill fear back into the fern. Ahead of the upcoming tour, she said there would be a huge amount of respect between opponents.

“I think there’s never an easy game when we play England and France – not often do we get to play Ireland – but I think they feel the same way about us,” she said.

“I don’t know if fear is the right word, but I definitely think that there’s a lot of anticipation. You’ve got to bring your 100% to every one of those games and I think that they feel the same way about us.”

Black Ferns tests

v England. Twickenham, England. Sunday, September 15, 2am.

v Ireland. Vancouver, Canada. Sunday, September 29, 3am.

v England. Langley, Canada. Monday, October 7, 9am.

v France. Vancouver, Canada. Sunday, October 13, 11.45am.

All games in NZ time

Black Ferns end-of-year tour squad

Forwards: Alana Bremner, Amy Rule, Atlanta Lolohea, Chelsea Bremner, Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Kate Henwood, Kennedy Simon (co-captain), Layla Sae, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Lucy Jenkins, Luka Connor, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Marcelle Parkes, Phillipa Love, Tanya Kalounivale.

Backs: Amy Du Plessis, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hannah King, Iritana Hohaia, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Maia Joseph, Mererangi Paul, Patricia Maliepo, Renee Holmes, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Ruby Tui.

Unavailable for selection: Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Grace Leaso Gago (neck), Santo Taumata (knee), Sophie Fisher (neck).

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.