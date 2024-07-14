Follow the action as the Black Ferns meet the Wallaroos in Brisbane.

Atlanta Lolohea is in line to make her Black Ferns debut when the side clash with the Wallaroos in Brisbane this afternoon, named as cover at hooker on the bench. Her introduction was one of a handful of changes made by New Zealand coach Allan Bunting from the side that claimed a healthy 67-19 win over the Australians when they last met in May.

Among the other changes, Ruahei Demant will start at second five-eighths, allowing Hannah King to retain the No 10 jersey, while Tanya Kalounivale (tighthead prop), Layla Sae (openside flanker), Maia Joseph (halfback) and Ruby Tui (right wing) all join the starting side. With Demant wearing the No 12 jersey, Sylvia Brunt will shift out to centre, while Mererangi Paul moves to the bench with Tui’s inclusion.

Props Pip Love and Amy Rule, lock Chelsea Bremner, loose forward Lucy Jenkins and outside back Monica Tagoai all join the match-day squad on the bench as well. Co-captain Kennedy Simon is out of the squad due to injury.

In terms of King starting at first five-eighths again, the Black Ferns finished their last outing against Australia with Demant coming into the game at second five-eighths – and Bunting liked what he saw in that set-up.

“It’s an opportunity,” Bunting said. “Hannah’s been going really well and playing with Lu [Demant], we’ve got two good communicators, two people who can kick and Lu likes to run a bit with ball in hand. It’s an opportunity to try something different and another opportunity to give Sylvia a go at centre.”

After the side’s win over the Wallaroos in May, Bunting mentioned the team would be turning their attention to their one-off clash against England at Twickenham in September and trying to put themselves in the best position to topple the Red Roses.

With that in mind, Bunting said they were trying some new things against the Wallaroos.

“We’re really happy with the depth we’ve been building over the last year and a bit. Where we’re heading over to Twickenham, we’re trying a couple of new things in this game. You can probably see a bit of consistency through the spine of this group. We haven’t got Kennedy here, she’s got an injury but she’ll be back.

“We’re trying a few new things but building towards the end of the year.”

Black Ferns (1-15): Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Alana Bremner, Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Layla Sae, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Maia Joseph, Hannah King, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Ruahei Demant (c), Sylvia Brunt, Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes.

Reserves: Atlanta Lolohea, Pip Love, Amy Rule, Chelsea Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Monica Tagoai, Mererangi Paul.