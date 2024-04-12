How to cook corned beef? This classic dish is worth the time

Corned beef, also known as corned silverside, is cured in a salt solution and becomes super tender and flavourful when cooked.

Corned beef, or corned silverside, as it is often called here in New Zealand, is cut of beef cured in a salt solution. When cooked, it becomes super tender and flavourful. Silverside is from the inside of the leg in the rear quarter and is what you’ll find most of in the supermarkets here - it’s much less fatty than a brisket, which is what corned beef is largely made from in the United States and other parts of the world. The term corned comes from the treatment of the meat with large-grained rock salt, also called “corns” of salt. It’s an economical choice that can be used in a multitude of ways. Here’s how to do it.

Cooking instructions

Preparation Rinse the corned silverside under cold water to remove any excess brine and surface salt. Place the meat in a large pot or Dutch oven. Cooking Add enough cold water to cover the meat completely. Add a handful of whole peppercorns and a couple of bay leaves to the pot for flavour. Optionally, add chopped carrots, celery, and onion to enhance the broth (this step is traditional but can be omitted). Bring the water to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Avoid boiling vigorously, as this can toughen the meat. Simmering Once the water reaches a simmer, reduce the heat to low to maintain a gentle simmer. Cover the pot partially with a lid and let it simmer for about 2.5 to 3 hours. The exact cooking time will depend on the size of the silverside; aim for about 1 hour per 500 grams of meat. Testing for doneness To check if the corned silverside is cooked, insert a skewer or fork into the meat. It should go in easily with little resistance. Resting and serving: Once cooked, remove the corned silverside from the pot and let it rest on a chopping board for about 10 minutes. This allows the juices to redistribute. Slice the corned silverside thinly across the grain for tenderness.

By following these steps, you can prepare and cook a delicious corned silverside that is tender and full of flavour. Adjust the seasonings and additional ingredients based on personal preference. Or try one of these interesting versions.

This bloody mary braised corned beef switches up the usual flavourings.

Serving suggestions

The classic accompaniment to corned beef is a sweet and tangy mustard sauce, braised cabbaged and some boiled potatoes. Here’s a classic sauce recipe.

Mustard sauce

1 egg

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp flour

2 tsp mustard powder

1 cup cooking liquid from the corned beef

¼ cup malt vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Beat the egg and sugar together and put into a saucepan. Whisk in the flour and mustard, then gradually add the water and vinegar. Cook over a low heat until the sauce thickens, then season with salt and pepper to taste, adding more sugar if you wish.

Leftover corned beef ideas

Perhaps the best thing about corned beef is the leftovers.

A reuben sandwich is a classic treat. Photo / Babiche Martens

Reuben sandwich.

Corned beef potato cakes recipe.

Corned beef and mustard go hand in hand. Picture / Babiche Martens

Corned beef and mustard bagels.

Red flannel hash.



























