Corned beef in red wine

Leftover corned beef makes a raunchy reuben sandwich. Slice and reheat the meat in the juice, layer into rye bread smothered in a Russian dressing, add sauerkraut and grated gruyere, butter the outside of the bread, then press in a toasted sandwich maker until cheese starts to ooze. Serve with the jus as a dipping sauce (and a cheeky bluff oyster to garnish).
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Red wine, a good pinot or syrah will do it (Main)
|2 cups
|Chicken stock
|½ cup
|Red wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Golden syrup
|1 tsp
|Peppercorns
|1 tsp
|Coriander seeds
|1 tsp
|Cardamom pod
|1 tsp
|Juniper berries
|2
|Star anise
|5
|Bay leaves, fresh
|1 small
|Orange, zest and juice only
|1 kg
|Corned silverside (Main)
Directions
- Using a saucepan the meat will fit neatly into, heat the wine, 1 cup of the stock, vinegar, golden syrup, spices, bay leaves, orange zest and juice until just boiling.
- Reduce heat to low, add the meat so it is fully submerged (add more stock during cooking as necessary), cover with a cartouche (a round piece of baking paper that fits snugly on to the surface) or the pot lid (slightly ajar) and simmer gently for 2-3 hours. Remove from heat, cover completely and rest for 15-30 minutes until ready to serve.
- To serve, slice the meat. Reheat and strain some of the cooking liquor over the meat, serve it on the side, or use it to make a thickened gravy (try mushroom). Serve with sauerkraut or homemade tangy red cabbage, creamy mashed potato, and greens.