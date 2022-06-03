Corned beef in red wine

Using a saucepan the meat will fit neatly into, heat the wine, 1 cup of the stock, vinegar, golden syrup, spices, bay leaves, orange zest and juice until just boiling.

Reduce heat to low, add the meat so it is fully submerged (add more stock during cooking as necessary), cover with a cartouche (a round piece of baking paper that fits snugly on to the surface) or the pot lid (slightly ajar) and simmer gently for 2-3 hours. Remove from heat, cover completely and rest for 15-30 minutes until ready to serve.