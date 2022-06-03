Voyager 2021 media awards
Corned beef in red wine

for 4 people

By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

Leftover corned beef makes a raunchy reuben sandwich. Slice and reheat the meat in the juice, layer into rye bread smothered in a Russian dressing, add sauerkraut and grated gruyere, butter the outside of the bread, then press in a toasted sandwich maker until cheese starts to ooze. Serve with the jus as a dipping sauce (and a cheeky bluff oyster to garnish).

Ingredients

2 cupsRed wine, a good pinot or syrah will do it (Main)
2 cupsChicken stock
½ cupRed wine vinegar
1 TbspGolden syrup
1 tspPeppercorns
1 tspCoriander seeds
1 tspCardamom pod
1 tspJuniper berries
2Star anise
5Bay leaves, fresh
1 smallOrange, zest and juice only
1 kgCorned silverside (Main)

Directions

  1. Using a saucepan the meat will fit neatly into, heat the wine, 1 cup of the stock, vinegar, golden syrup, spices, bay leaves, orange zest and juice until just boiling.
  2. Reduce heat to low, add the meat so it is fully submerged (add more stock during cooking as necessary), cover with a cartouche (a round piece of baking paper that fits snugly on to the surface) or the pot lid (slightly ajar) and simmer gently for 2-3 hours. Remove from heat, cover completely and rest for 15-30 minutes until ready to serve.
  3. To serve, slice the meat. Reheat and strain some of the cooking liquor over the meat, serve it on the side, or use it to make a thickened gravy (try mushroom). Serve with sauerkraut or homemade tangy red cabbage, creamy mashed potato, and greens.

