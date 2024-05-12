Prince William has been made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, a unit Prince Harry served with in Afghanistan. Photo / AP

Prince William has been made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, a unit Prince Harry served with in Afghanistan. Photo / AP

King Charles has reportedly caused his son, Prince Harry, to “tear” up with his most recent act.

Upon hearing news of Prince William, 41, being made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, a royal expert has claimed Harry, 39, “felt marginalised” as he served with the unit in Afghanistan.

“King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated,” expert Tom Quinn alleged to The Mirror. “He is said to have been in tears when he heard”.

Quinn further claimed the announcement would have allegedly felt “deliberate” to the youngest son of the monarch, as it came the same day Harry returned to London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Harry allegedly sees his brother as 'the cause of so many of his problems' and alleges the announcement 'makes it much worse'. Photo / AP

Quinn claimed it would have made Harry feel he “is no longer welcome” in the Royal family.

“They [the royal family] have decided the gloves are off and that Harry needs to realise that when you betray the family, you don’t just escape the things you hated doing as a working royal,” the expert claimed. “You also lose the things you loved.”

“Harry cannot fail to get the message,” Quinn stated. “His last few ties to his old life are being cut and he is being set adrift, permanently.”

Quinn continued to say Harry allegedly sees his brother as “the cause of so many of his problems” and alleged the announcement “makes it much worse.”

Prince Harry and Prince William during their years of active duty. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry has previously served in the Army Air Corps as a trained military pilot. He retired from the military in 2014 after his second tour in Afghanistan.

Prince William also served as a trained pilot, however unlike his brother, he did not serve in active conflict instead opting to serve as an RAF search-and-rescue pilot until 2013.

The claims come after Harry celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London last week.

He did not meet with his father - who is currently battling cancer - during his trip due to the monarch’s full schedule.

A spokesman for the Duke told media amid rife speculation about a possible meeting: “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

As for his brother and his sister-in-law, Princess Kate, who is also battling cancer, no meeting was organised, with an insider claiming: “Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” adding, “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her treatment and looking after their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.