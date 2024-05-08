Prince Harry and Princess Kate were once close friends. Photo / Getty Images

New claims have revealed Prince Harry would “love” to reconnect with his sister-in-law and former close confidant, Princess Kate following her diagnosis.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert and author of The King, Christopher Anderson, has claimed that Harry would like to reunite with Kate. However, there is allegedly one major roadblock: his brother, Prince William.

“Harry would love to reconnect with Kate [Middleton],” the expert said adding, “They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate’s shocking video.”

The Sussexes shared a statement of support soon after Kate went public with her diagnosis, writing: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

The 'Fab Four' was previously Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / AP

Harry and Meghan reportedly were not told of her condition before it went public, finding out on social media instead.

William reportedly responded to the message by texting his brother, however the exchange was anything but “warm” and “informal”, according to sources.

Anderson continued to explain that despite Harry’s desire to reconcile, William allegedly does not feel the same way: “Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife.”

He added: “There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone’s part,” Andersen continued. “So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim.”

The claims come as Harry celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London this week.

He reportedly will not meet with his father due to the monarch’s full schedule.

A spokesman for the Duke told media amid rife speculation about a possible meeting: “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8. Photo / Getty Images

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

As for his brother, it has been revealed the pair will not meet during Harry’s brief visit.

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said of Harry and William’s estrangement. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her treatment and looking after their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.