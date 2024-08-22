It hasn’t been disclosed what cancer Charles has been diagnosed with, but he did reveal that it wasn’t prostate cancer, which is one of the most treatable forms of the disease.
The Palace has also remained mostly silent regarding the King’s treatment journey, however, well-placed sources and political commentators revealed in April that Charles was “responding really well” to his cancer treatment.
Despite the claim, the same month, it was revealed aides were looking over copies of a several-hundred-page plan detailing the King’s official funeral plans, titled “Operation Menai Bridge”.
“The plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date. It’s no more than what you would expect given the King has been diagnosed with cancer.
“But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds,” a former palace staff member with links to the serving courtiers told the Daily Beast.
Now, the King appears to have put any rumours of ill health to rest after he visited Southport earlier this week, where he met with the families affected by the devastating knife attack which left three children dead last month.
This afternoon, His Majesty met members of the Southport community outside the Town Hall and, in a private meeting, spent time with some of those who were present at the Hart Space Community Centre on 29th July, when the attack took place. pic.twitter.com/ujWf8Jswy8
A Palace spokesman said: “In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.
“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding. "
Charles will visit the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales before flying to Samoa where he and Camilla will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.