Buckingham Palace has confirmed The King and The Queen will undertake an autumn tour in October 2024, which will include visits to Australia and Samoa, where the couple will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.
Yet as with King Charles’s recent engagements, the trip’s programme will be “subject to doctors’ advice, and any necessary modifications on health grounds”.
The tour had originally been planned to include New Zealand, but the palace has now confirmed the country won’t be included.
A Palace spokesman said: “The King and the Queen will visit Australia at the invitation of the Australian Government, where their programme will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.
“Their Majesties’ State Visit to Samoa will celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the Pacific Island nation and the UK.”
When it was reported earlier this month that New Zealand had been cut from the trip, the prime minister said he had an “open invitation” to visit.
Buckingham Palace officials, including Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, were understood to be in Australia this month making final arrangements for the visit.
The King is said to be “disappointed” not to be visiting New Zealand but both sides are said to be aware of the need to pace himself amid his ongoing cancer treatment.
A Palace spokesman said: “In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.
“Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding. "
Cancer recovery
Addressing why King Charles and Queen Camilla are undertaking a “limited programme” in Australia, a Palace spokesman said: “Their Majesties will visit the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales and Samoa.
“The King’s doctors have advised that a further extension to Their Majesties’ trip should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty’s continued recovery.
“As with all His Majesty’s recent engagements, his programme in both countries will be subject to doctors’ advice, and any necessary modifications on health grounds.”