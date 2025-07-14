As a gastroenterologist, here’s what I eat in a day to boost my gut health

So I’m going to walk you through a typical weekday of food for me, offering two options for meals and snacks. (Keep in mind that these fibre estimates can vary depending on the kinds and sizes of the specific foods you choose.)

As you formulate your own plan, remember that eating a variety of fibre sources – colourful fruits and vegetables, nuts, beans and whole grains – is the best path to a healthy microbiome and overall wellbeing. And choose wisely: Watermelon and iceberg lettuce are cool and hydrating but have hardly any fibre, so try pairing them with higher-fibre fruits and vegetables such as kiwis and peas. Look up the nutrition facts of foods you eat regularly and see where you can optimise the math, such as by adding hummus to your favourite sandwich.

I also use fibre supplements every day: I mix psyllium husk powder into my coffee – and if I’m making pancakes for the family on the weekend, I mix one or two tablespoons of ground flax seeds and ½ cup of rolled oats into the batch. No one notices, and it’s a no-brainer way to boost your fibre intake.

Breakfast

I like making overnight oats that I can grab on my way out the door and eat at work. But I don’t always remember to prepare them the night before. On those days, I eat a high-fibre cereal (I buy ones with less than 5g to 6g of added sugar). I use oat milk mainly because it stays fresh in the fridge longer than cow’s milk, so it’s one less thing I have to deal with mentally.

High-fibre cereal is a good breakfast option. Photo / 123RF

Bowl of cereal: 8g of fibre

- 1 cup high-fibre cereal: 6g

- 1 cup oat milk: 2g

Overnight oats. Photo / 123RF

Overnight oats: 8.5g of fibre

- Half a cup rolled oats: 4.5g

- 1 cup oat milk: 2g

- Quarter cup dried cranberries: 2g

Lunch

I tend to eat Indian food that I’ve cooked for dinners earlier in the week and saved the leftovers for myself. That means lentils, which are loaded with fibre, or saag paneer, which also packs a punch from the spinach. The yumminess of lentils cooked with an appropriately deeply browned onion is very underappreciated. Try my favourite recipe from Madhur Jaffrey for moong dal. Other days, I buy my favourite spicy cashew crispy rice salad.

Brown rice is a good source of fibre. Photo / 123RF

Lentils and brown rice: 7g of fibre

- ½ cup cooked lentils: 5g

- ½ cup cooked brown rice: 2g

Snack

I don’t keep chips or crackers in my office – just a big container of roasted cashews. I make it easy for myself because I do genuinely love cashews and not having another option available makes it the only choice if I feel hungry.

Coffee and cashews. Photo / 123rf

Coffee and cashews: 11g of fibre

- 1 cup brewed coffee with 2 teaspoons psyllium husk powder: 9g

- ½ cup cashews: 2g

Dinner

Dinner with my toddlers has to be quick, easy and something we’re all going to enjoy because my husband and I don’t have time to make everyone separate meals. Luckily, everyone loves pasta. Some days, we use whole wheat or lentil pasta – but not always. Assuming we’re just going with refined wheat pasta, here’s how the fibre math breaks down for my family favourites.

Spaghetti and Chicken Meatballs. Photo / 123RF

Spaghetti and chicken meatballs: 8.5g of fibre.

- 1 cup refined wheat spaghetti: 2.5g

- ½ cup marinara sauce: 2g

- Chicken meatballs: 0g

- ½ cup peas: 4g

One-skillet gnocchi and Brussels sprouts: 5.5g of fibre

- 1 cup gnocchi: 2g

- 1 cup Brussels sprouts: 3.5g

Dessert

After dinner, we have a tradition where my toddlers use tiny cookie cutters to make fun shapes out of fruit. Usually it’s kiwis (which as a gastroenterologist, I’m obsessed with for many reasons) or pears (they use a bear-shaped cookie cutter, and we call them “bear pears”).

Kiwifruit are a great high-fibre fruit. Photo / 123RF

- 2 kiwis: 6g

- 1 pear: 6g

This adds up to around 40G-42g of fibre a day. Even if I skip the occasional extra like psyllium, a snack or dessert – or eat white rice instead of brown rice – I still clock in well above my target of 25g per day.

What I want my patients to know

Suddenly ramping up fibre intake when you’re not used to it can sometimes cause an upset stomach or bloating. Go gently and give your body time to adapt – but stick with it! The long-term payoff for your health is worth it.