As a gastroenterologist, here’s what I eat in a day to boost my gut health

By Trisha Pasricha, MD
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A high-fibre diet lowers the risk of dementia, heart disease, and multiple cancers. Photo / 123RF

Q: You talk a lot about how important it is to eat a high-fibre diet but that most Americans don’t meet their daily recommended fibre goals. I’m curious what you personally do to reach that goal.

A: Many of my patients automatically picture a “high-fibre diet” as a life of

