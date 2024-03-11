In his speech, the King will say the Commonwealth must 'find ways of healing' and 'pursue solutions' to the 'inequalities and injustices which still resonate to this day'. Photo / Royal Household

King Charles III will pledge to continue to serve the Commonwealth “to the best of my ability” following his diagnosis with cancer, saying his faith in its potential “remains as sure and strong as it has ever been”.

In his first major speech since he began receiving medical treatment, the King will say he has been “most deeply touched” by the “wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes” sent by the public.

The video message will be broadcast on Commonwealth Day, as the Queen leads the royal family for the annual service at Westminster Abbey.

The King, who recorded the message at Windsor Castle last month, will speak on the topic of “resilience”, to say the Commonwealth must “find ways of healing” and “pursue solutions” to the “inequalities and injustices which still resonate to this day”.

Speaking on the 75th anniversary of the organisation, the King will say: “Having recently celebrated my 75th birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life – a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride.

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.

“My belief in our shared endeavours and the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been.

“I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

The King is continuing his state duties from home but was photographed meeting Alexander Williams, the High Commissioner of Jamaica, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday March 7. Photo / Pool via AP

The King is currently continuing his state duties from home, having received medical advice to temporarily step back from public engagements while he receives treatment for cancer.

His family, including the Prince of Wales, will attend the Westminster Abbey service in person. The Princess of Wales remains at home recovering from abdominal surgery.

The Duke of York will miss the occasion, as he is no longer a working member of the family. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent are due to attend.

The King will hail the diversity of the Commonwealth, saying it is “our greatest strength” in the face of serious challenges including “climate change, the loss of nature, or the social and economic changes that new technologies are bringing”.

“All of this means that we must work together to understand each other’s perspectives, including the inequalities and injustices which still resonate to this day,” he will say.

“We must find ways of healing, and to support each other to pursue solutions.

“I cannot say often enough that it is by coming together that we create the best chances to improve our world and the lives of people everywhere.”

King Charles III reads cards and messages, sent by well-wishers following his cancer diagnosis, in Buckingham Palace. Photo / Pool/Getty Images

Recent years have seen the Commonwealth beset by criticism over colonial-era injustices, and claims for reparations, including for slavery.

“The Commonwealth family is strongest when we are connected, through friendship,” the King will say.

“As I have said before, the Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires.

“Together and individually, we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time.”

The theme for the 2024 service is One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth.

The television message was filmed in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in February after the King became aware that he would not be able to attend the event in person.

The Commonwealth Day service has become a fixture of the royal family calendar in recent years and was dear to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s heart.

Last year, the King delivered his first annual address as Head of the Commonwealth from the pulpit. The late Queen preferred to issue her message in writing.

On 11 March, 56 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe and the Pacific will celebrate #CommonwealthDay.



🌍 The 2024 theme is 'One Resilient Common Future'.



Visit our website to learn more and get involved 👉🏾: https://t.co/ki73D2UuSH — The Commonwealth (@commonwealthsec) March 1, 2024

The film will see him address his audience from a desk, alongside an oak sapling grown from an acorn collected on the Home Park Windsor Estate during his Coronation year.

On the desk is a silver inkstand and a clock, which was a wedding gift to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The Westminster Abbey service will see the Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize play a central role, with its environmental focus and message of “urgent optimism” considered in line with key Commonwealth goals.

A reflection will be delivered by Lise Honsinger, chief revenue officer of sustainable packaging firm Notpla, which won the Earthshot Prize in 2022.

A spokesman for the Royal Commonwealth Society, which organises the programme for the service, said it worked closely with the Earthshot Prize.

“The palace was very supportive,” he said. “Plastic is a key focus of ours.”

The congregation of 2000 at the Abbey will include Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth secretary-general, the president of Malta, foreign ministers, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth, faith leaders, and school children and young people from throughout the UK.

Writer Sir Ben Okri will read a poem commissioned for the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth and there will be musical performances from singer Calum Scott and dance troupe The Ghetto Kids.