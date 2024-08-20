King Charles met with those affected by the July 29 attack and subsequent riots, thanking frontline emergency staff for their ongoing work. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has travelled to northern England to pay tribute to victims and families of those affected by a mass stabbing last month which sparked riots and attacks targeting Muslims and migrants.

On a visit to Southport, the town where the attack took place, Charles met some of the surviving children and their families before later meeting representatives from local emergency services and community groups.

He also looked at flowers and toys that had been left in memory of the victims of the attack, to cheers and applause from the gathered crowds.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, who died in the Southport attack. Photo / Merseyside Police

Local MP Patrick Hurley met the King with other local leaders at a fire station, and said afterwards: “The town’s emotions were raging and they still are very raw and he was very empathetic.