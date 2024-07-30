Responding to the tragic news, Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock ...

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” she continued.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

American singer Taylor Swift posted on social media following the fatal stabbing attack that took place at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, UK.

Swift is currently completing the European leg of her Eras Tour. She will return to the UK in August to perform the show for five more nights in London.

Swift fans created the “Swifties for Southport” campaign to fundraise money for the victims and their families through the Alder Hey Children’s Charity. Originally setting a target goal of £13,000 ($28,264), the page managed to raise £100,000 ($217,379) in under 24 hours.

The town of Southport has been reeling as locals work with police to learn what triggered the attack on the the group of young children, who were between 6 and 11 years old.

A growing wall of flowers, written messages, and toys has emerged on a road near where the attack unfolded.

A 17-year-old male was arrested after police responded to the “ferocious attack” on a class at a dance and yoga workshop at around 11.50am (local time). He was arrested under suspicion of murder or attempted murder.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives with a floral tribute to the child victims of a knife attack in Southport, England. Photo / Getty Images

The male suspect was born in Cardiff and lived in the nearby town of Banks, Lancashire, according to Merseyside Police. No further details on the perpetrator have been released as of yet.

In the day following the attack, shortly after a minute’s silence was held the by the Southport community, hundreds of protesters gathered by a local mosque a few streets over, the BBC reported.

Many of the protesters covered their faces with scarves and hoodies, vandalising the mosque with items like rocks and bottles.

False reports had earlier circulated that the suspect was an asylum seeker who’d recently crossed the English Channel and was on an MI6 watchlist. Merseyside Police have linked the online rhetoric to the “sickening” violence that erupted the day after the attack.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets,” said Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss.

People attend a vigil outside the Atkinson building in central Southport which was held for the child victims of the knife attack. Photo / Getty Images

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

Speaking on the unrest, Merseyside Police said that they were dealing with “criminal behaviour” while trying to process the events of the day before.

Emergency vehicles were set on fire and burned, protesters threw heavy items at police officers, and a store was broken into and ransacked.

Several officers were injured in the clashes, including an officer who suffered a “broken nose”.

“Yesterday, our officers and other members of the emergency services were faced with one of the most difficult situations they will ever face,” said Constable Goss.

“Tonight, they find themselves being attacked as they endeavour to prevent disorder.”

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called for an end to the violence and asked all parties to de-escalate the tension on Southport’s streets, stating that the “scenes of thuggery” were not reflective of the community that had come together to mourn.

Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle after disorder broke out in Southport. Rumours about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect in the deadly stabbing attack have sparked a violent protest. Photo / Getty Images

“I think everyone should be showing some respect for the community that is grieving and also for the police who are pursuing an urgent criminal investigation now, and who showed such heroism and bravery yesterday in the face of these horrific attacks,” Cooper said.

“I think everyone needs to support the police in that work, and frankly the scenes of thuggery that we have seen on the streets of Southport this evening bear no relation to the way in which the Southport community has been coming together to support each other and to support grieving families.

“We need to see some respect for the grieving community and for the police in their urgent work.”