North West Ambulance Service said it had dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of its Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), an air ambulance and doctors.

Colin Parry, owner of a local vehicle body repair shop, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him,” he added.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

“She ran away and she’s safe.”

King Charles has condemned the stabbings as ‘utterly horrific’. The UK monarch issued a statement this morning (NZT) saying: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this appalling attack.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “deeply concerned”, as Alder Hey Hospital declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

An advertisement posted online described the event as a yoga and dance workshop for children aged between 6 and 11.

Merseyside Police said the motive for the attack was unclear but it was not believed to be terrorism-related and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings.

Police said armed officers had arrested the suspect and seized a knife after being called around 11.50am local time to an address in Southport, north of Liverpool.

– with Reuters