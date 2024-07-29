Advertisement
Home / World
Updated

Southport stabbing: Two children stabbed to death at Taylor Swift-themed event in United Kingdom

Reuters
3 mins to read
Police and forensic officers attend the scene of an attack in Southport, England. Two young children were killed and multiple others left with critical injuries after a teen launched an attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event. Photo / Getty Images

Two children were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England, and a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested, police said.

The teen was held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Nine other children were wounded, six of them critically, and two adults were in a critical condition.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children,” said Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police.

She said emergency services arriving at the scene found “multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries”.

North West Ambulance Service said it had dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of its Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), an air ambulance and doctors.

Colin Parry, owner of a local vehicle body repair shop, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him,” he added.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

“She ran away and she’s safe.”

King Charles has condemned the stabbings as ‘utterly horrific’. The UK monarch issued a statement this morning (NZT) saying: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this appalling attack.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “deeply concerned”, as Alder Hey Hospital declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

An advertisement posted online described the event as a yoga and dance workshop for children aged between 6 and 11.

Merseyside Police said the motive for the attack was unclear but it was not believed to be terrorism-related and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings.

Police said armed officers had arrested the suspect and seized a knife after being called around 11.50am local time to an address in Southport, north of Liverpool.

– with Reuters

