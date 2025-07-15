Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

UK children set for anti-misogyny lessons in schools to tackle ‘manosphere’ and ‘incel culture’

AFP
2 mins to read

Researcher showed 54% of pupils aged 11 to 19 had witnessed comments they would describe as misogynistic in the past week. Photo / Getty Images

Researcher showed 54% of pupils aged 11 to 19 had witnessed comments they would describe as misogynistic in the past week. Photo / Getty Images

English schools will teach children how to combat misogyny, the UK government announced Tuesday, as sexist content promoted by so-called manosphere influencers such as Andrew Tate spreads online.

Children between 11 and 18 years old will receive lessons to make them aware of “involuntary celibate” or “incel” culture, and links

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save