UK children set for anti-misogyny lessons in schools to tackle ‘manosphere’ and ‘incel culture’

Researcher showed 54% of pupils aged 11 to 19 had witnessed comments they would describe as misogynistic in the past week. Photo / Getty Images

English schools will teach children how to combat misogyny, the UK government announced Tuesday, as sexist content promoted by so-called manosphere influencers such as Andrew Tate spreads online.

Children between 11 and 18 years old will receive lessons to make them aware of “involuntary celibate” or “incel” culture, and links between pornography and misogyny, the Department for Education said.

Secondary schools will also teach greater awareness of AI deepfakes under the new guidance as the government warned that misogynistic attitudes had reached an “epidemic scale” among young people.

Hit Netflix drama “Adolescence” highlighted the problem earlier this year when it sparked widespread debate about the toxic and misogynistic influences young boys are exposed to on the internet.

“I want our children to be equipped to defy the malign forces that exist online,” Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said in a statement announcing the new teaching guidelines.