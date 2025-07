The building which houses the DeepSeek offices in Beijing is seen in January. It has an AI model that performed as well as top US systems despite using less powerful chips - and by extension, less energy. Photo / AFP

Companies focus on ways of achieving energy efficiency as consumption keeps increasing

The artificial intelligence industry is scrambling to reduce its massive energy consumption through better cooling systems, more efficient computer chips, and smarter programming - all while AI usage explodes worldwide.

AI depends entirely on data centres, which could consume 3% of the world’s electricity by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. That’s double what they use today.

Experts at McKinsey, a United States consulting firm, describe a race to build enough data centres to keep up with AI’s rapid growth, while warning that the world is heading towards an electricity shortage.

“There are several ways of solving the problem,” explained Mosharaf Chowdhury, a University of Michigan professor of computer science.

Companies can either build more energy supply - which takes time, and the AI giants are already scouring the globe to do - or figure out how to consume less energy for the same computing power.