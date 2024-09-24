Another 37 roles were being created, while seven roles initially proposed to be cut would now be retained amid some 29 changes to the original proposals.

However, staff have told the Herald that most of what was first tabled would go ahead, and that those inside the organisation had been left de-moralised by the months-long process.

The decision comes less than a fortnight after 85 top international scientists warned the cuts could “devastate” collaborative research efforts to understand our single largest earthquake and tsunami threat, the Hikurangi Subduction Zone.

“The underpinning research we do supports government and industry to understand and plan for risk,” one experienced GNS staff member said following yesterday’s announcement.

“The research improves knowledge of how and where to build resilient infrastructure and helps to reduce the impact of natural hazards on people and property.

“We’re recognised internationally for our foundational research in earth sciences and punch well above our weight. These changes threaten the progress we’ve made.”

The staffer said the loss was a “huge blow for our earth science community. How can we keep attracting young talent when experienced scientists are being let go?”

In setting out the rationale for the cuts, GNS’ initial change proposal cited “inconsistent” financial results, not enough focus on generating profit and a projected decline in revenue.

It also cited a drop in Government funding for GeoNet, the National Seismic Hazard Model, and a permanent decrease in its science funding overall.

In a statement posted to GNS’ website, chief executive Chelydra Percy said the organisation needed to be in a “stronger position to ensure we can continue to deliver the critical science that New Zealand needs”.

“This is difficult news that impacts our people, particularly those whose positions have been disestablished,” she said.

“The decisions in no way reflect the capability or contribution of the people affected.”

Percy said that supporting those workers as they considered their next steps, which could include redeployment, was her “top priority”.

“As we move forward from these decisions, we will continue to focus on improving our financial performance and our ability to deliver impactful science.”

The office of the Minister for Space and Science, Innovation and Technology, Judith Collins, has declined to comment on the restructure to date, deeming the matter an “operational” one for GNS.

The Public Service Association (PSA) has meanwhile taken aim at the Government over the cuts – the latest in a rolling series of shake-ups that have shed thousands of jobs across the public sector.

Hundreds of roles have also been axed in New Zealand’s small science sector over the past few years – including dozens in recent restructures at Crown-owned Niwa and Scion.

“The Government is wilfully blind to the damage its attack on science is wreaking on our ability to be prepared for future earthquakes or tsunamis,” PSA national secretary Duane Leo said of the latest cuts.

“GNS Science is losing some of our best and brightest geohazard scientists, some with decades of experience.”

Leo expected some would likely move abroad.

“This should be all about protecting New Zealand long term, not saving money in the short term,” he said.

“It’s just more cold, hard evidence of this government’s failure to grapple with the serious challenges we face as a country.”

Commenting on the GNS restructuring earlier this month, New Zealand Association of Scientists co-president Dr Lucy Stewart noted a top-level advisory group had been appointed to look at overhauling the government science sector.

“Maintaining and improving our international research relationships must be a key priority of any reforms.”

Losing scientific expertise in the meantime, she said, would “damage our national capability and international connections in ways which cannot be easily fixed.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

