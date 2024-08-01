Fifty-three filled and vacant positions would be disestablished across its “enabling functions” areas such as business services and human resources, while 33 new roles would be established.

Another 46 roles would be cut across its sciences groups, including 12 in data science and geohazards monitoring, and a further two natural hazards risk modelling roles.

Its geohazard monitoring team would be disestablished and combined with its event response capability team to “co-locate” all the institute’s 24/7 monitoring functions.

Alongside that, GNS was proposing to cut teams focused on petrology and geochemistry, crustal geophysics, basin analysis, and geological research laboratories and collections.

In all, 24 different science teams were affected, with the bulk of positions slated for disestablishment presently filled.

In setting out the rationale for the cuts, the document cited “inconsistent” financial results, not enough focus on generating profit and a projected decline in revenue.

It also cited a drop in Government funding for GeoNet, the National Seismic Hazard Model, and a permanent decrease in its science funding overall.

Asked whether the cuts would impact GNS’ ability to keep watch on natural hazards such as earthquakes, landslides and volcanoes, a spokesperson referred the Herald back to its public statement.

That said growing the institute’s financial sustainability would be “critical” for making strategic investments in its people, assets and capabilities.

The office of the Minister for Space and Science, Innovation and Technology, Judith Collins, has also declined to comment, deeming the matter an “operational” one for GNS.

Staff consultation on the proposals run until August 19, with final decisions set to be announced on September 24.

The Public Service Association and the New Zealand Association of Scientists have already hit out at the plans, which they said were “irresponsible” and would force scientists offshore.

The Geoscience Society of New Zealand (GSNZ) today voiced its criticism over the cuts, saying they would contribute “significant further loss” to New Zealand’s expertise in the space.

Among more than 100 jobs axed at Victoria University last year were roles delivering its world-renowned but now-closed geophysics, geographic information science and physical geography courses.

GSNZ vice-president Catherine Reid said that, among other things, geoscience was “vital” for keeping people out of harm’s way and helping protect our assets.

“As a country prone to almost every natural hazard on Earth, an island nation highly exposed to climate change, and a society dependent on our natural resources for our wellbeing and economic prosperity, we should be increasing rather than decreasing investment in geoscience research and expertise.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.