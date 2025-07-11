Speaking to Newstalk ZB host Ryan Bridge, Ray said the scandal is “certainly notover yet” but he would not pull out of the mayoral race.
Chung, who is campaigning in the upcoming local body election, wrote to fellow Wellington City councillors sharing rumours of Whanau having drug-fuelled “tempestuous sex” and making reference to her “pendulous soft breasts”.
It was a claim, Chung wrote, that he had heard from a neighbour when out walking his dog.
Whanau told the Herald the email contents are false and that she celebrated New Year’s Eve 2022 with ambassadors from the diplomatic corps and attended a rainbow community celebration.
“This is an issue and it affects the reputation of the city,” Chung said.
As to whether he believes the rumour to be true, he said: “I don’t see why he should actually tell me these things without being some substance behind it.”
He maintains he did not add any of his own words in the email, which included unsavoury sexual remarks and allegations the mayor took illegal substances, but rather simply repeated what he had been told by the person he ran into on the street.
Whanau told the Herald that Chung’s behaviour “is unbecoming for a public official”.
“It’s creepy. It’s gross. If he’s going to stay in the mayoral race, he needs to commit to a clean campaign,” she said.
Rich-list Wellington philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik was a key backer, previously saying he had given Chung a donation “in the range of $20-$25K”.
“It’s not [about] the money, it’s the fact he may lose faith in me, so that’s more important.”
“You ever had any drugs or done any orgies, Ray?” Bridge asked at the end of the interview.
“Never, sadly,” Chung joked. “The opportunity has never been there and I’ve never been interested in taking drugs.”
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.