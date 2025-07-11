Philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik addressing the Wellington City Council. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Asked by Bridge how he first became aware of the rumour, the mayoral hopeful repeated claims his neighbour’s son was “propositioned” in town by the mayor.

Chung said he “didn’t know what to do with this information”, so decided to email it to his council colleagues.

Pushed by Bridge as to why he decided to spread the rumour, Chung said he wanted advice from more experienced councillors.

“This is an issue and it affects the reputation of the city,” Chung said.

As to whether he believes the rumour to be true, he said: “I don’t see why he should actually tell me these things without being some substance behind it.”

He maintains he did not add any of his own words in the email, which included unsavoury sexual remarks and allegations the mayor took illegal substances, but rather simply repeated what he had been told by the person he ran into on the street.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau in her council office. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Whanau told the Herald that Chung’s behaviour “is unbecoming for a public official”.

“It’s creepy. It’s gross. If he’s going to stay in the mayoral race, he needs to commit to a clean campaign,” she said.

Rich-list Wellington philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik was a key backer, previously saying he had given Chung a donation “in the range of $20-$25K”.

Today he pulled his support in the wake of the email.

“Assuming the recent media reports, about dirty politics, are correct, I am disappointed. I do not support that behaviour nor will I support any candidates who engage in it,” he said.

“I urge all candidates to engage in a clean campaign and address the important and urgent issues facing the city. They should play the ball, not the person.”

Chung told Bridge he hasn’t spoken to Dunajtschik yet.

“It’s not [about] the money, it’s the fact he may lose faith in me, so that’s more important.”

“You ever had any drugs or done any orgies, Ray?” Bridge asked at the end of the interview.

“Never, sadly,” Chung joked. “The opportunity has never been there and I’ve never been interested in taking drugs.”

