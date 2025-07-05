Jackson said it was his second time being a grand finalist, and he said he was relieved to bring the trophy home.

“It was a nerve-racking last couple of hours, so to get that weight off my shoulders is massive. It’s been a lot of years in the making,” he said.

Working on his family’s farm in Te Akau, north of Raglan, Jackson said he spent his days working with his “old man”.

With an interest in technology and a passion for mental health he was also the chair of Hamilton City Young Farmers Club.

“With this title, I really hope to help showcase the talent we have coming through and highlight the opportunities that are there for young people,” Jackson said.

“Where the industry is moving in terms of technology is exciting, and there is an opportunity where we can really grow people and provide career opportunities within that.”

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Cheyne Gillooly said Jackson impressed everyone with his innovative thinking and talent across the agricultural sector.

“FMG Young Farmer of the Year is one of the most prestigious farming awards in the country. It’s inspiring to see the recognition go to someone who will not only be a strong ambassador for the next generation of young farmers, but across the agricultural industry,” he said.

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour extended his congratulations to Jackson.

“Last night I was lucky enough to attend the Young Farmer of the Year grand final in Invercargill. It was a brilliant event, celebrating the future of farming and showcasing their expertise, leadership and passion for agriculture,” he said.

“Hugh… demonstrated exceptional skill, leadership and knowledge in one of the most historic competitions in the country. They have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them all the best for their future in farming.

“Even for a townie from Epsom it’s impossible to not appreciate the contribution farmers make to New Zealand. We are lucky to live in a country that produces food the world loves, and with export revenue on track to surpass $60 billion for the first time, agriculture is very much central to New Zealand’s future prosperity.”

Canterbury farmer Gareth McKerchar missed out on the title by 68 points in second place, and Tasman farmer George Letham finished in third place.

- RNZ