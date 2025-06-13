NZ Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said the 2025 grand final is the culmination of many months’ hard work for New Zealand’s rising stars of agriculture.

After proving themselves at a district level, contestants then went head-to-head against the best in their region, she said.

“Just making it to the grand final is an enormous feat, with only seven national finalists selected from across the country.

“It takes a lot of preparation, made harder by the fact that the challenges are kept top secret until the day of the event, so our young farmers really have to work hard to sharpen their skills and improve their farming knowledge as broadly as possible.

“It’s a quest for the ultimate farming all-rounder.”

‘Rewarding experience’

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Young Farmer of the Year and national finalist Hugh Jackson.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty winner Hugh Jackson is having a second crack at the national title after placing third in 2023.

The 27-year-old claimed the top spot in the regional contest after a day of intense competition at Waerenga School, tackling a series of practical and theoretical challenges.

He caught up with The Country’s Jamie Mackay at Fieldays yesterday, where he was taking in the sights and sounds at Mystery Creek.

As the chairman of the Hamilton City Young Farmers club, Jackson was duty-bound to get the word out about the Young Farmers Fieldays Party tonight.

He told Mackay the event was open to everyone, with a $10 entry fee and a $5 charge for those brave enough to ride the mechanical bull “as many times as you like”.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Hugh Jackson at Fieldays below:

There were prizes for best-dressed cowboy or cowgirl, and the longest ride on the bull.

It was all for a good cause as proceeds would go towards fundraising efforts for Young Farmers.

“It’d be awesome to see you guys come along and celebrate what’s been a good Fieldays,” Jackson said.

Canterbury’s George Dodson, the 2024 Young Farmer of the Year, also spoke to The Country at Fieldays.

Dodson said it was “a little bit sad” to give up his crown at this year’s final, but he remained philosophical as it would go to a “really deserving winner”.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview George Dodson at Fieldays below:

Dodd said being Young Farmer of the Year had been a hugely rewarding experience, offering career opportunities.

He also got to work on a goal that was important to him.

“Speaking to young people and trying to get them into farming has been one of my main ambitions.

“So across the board, absolutely life-changing”.

New Zealand Young Farmers’ history

NZ Young Farmers’ chief executive Lynda Coppersmith.

New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) was established in 1927, originating as a way for young people in rural communities to connect, share knowledge and support one another.

Coppersmith said what began as a few small clubs quickly grew into a nationwide network that played a key role in the development of New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

“Over the years, NZYF has nurtured generations of rural leaders, from farmers and researchers to agribusiness professionals,” she said.

“The organisation continues to evolve, championing a modern, inclusive approach to support young people across the agriculture and food production industries.”

NZYF operates as a grassroots, member-led organisation with a strong national framework.

Coppersmith said it was committed to growing future leaders, building strong rural communities and celebrating the people who power the food and fibre sector.

– Coast & Country with additional content from The Country radio show.