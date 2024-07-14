“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling, the excitement is nothing I’ve ever felt before,” Dodson said.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s just incredible.”

More than 500 spectators poured into the Claudelands Oval for Friday’s action-packed practical day to watch contestants work with quad bikes, power tools and a forage harvester.

Points added up with every challenge, though the race continued to play out right until the final buzzer quiz on Saturday evening.

In the end, Northern representative Caleb Eady missed the title by only three points, with Aorangi Young Farmer Gareth McKerchar finishing up in third place.

Dodson is no stranger to the contest, though this year was his first attempt at a grand final.

The 23-year-old contestant drew on the skills he learned at home and through farm management.

His performance in the final buzzer quiz secured him the win.

“My dad put hours and hours and hours into helping me prepare,” he said.

“I also had some of the boys coming out once a week from an hour’s drive away to test me on the buzzer, and I think that showed.”

Dodson hoped winning Young Farmer of the Year would support him in the future — especially in his community and the next step in his career.

“A sharemilking job would be awesome, and I started the Canterbury Young Dairy Farmers Leaders Network so, hopefully, getting a bit more support behind that.”

As well as the title, Dodson claimed the Agri-Knowledge award and more than $90,000 in prizes.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said Dodson impressed everyone with his broad knowledge and leadership skills.

“It’s inspiring to see it go to someone who will not only be a strong ambassador for the next generation of young farmers, but the agricultural industry as a whole.

“After seeing the talent from this weekend, it’s exciting to see what the future of the food and fibre sector will hold.”

Coppersmith also paid special tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who ensured season 56 of the iconic contest was successful.

“FMG Young Farmer of the Year wouldn’t be what it is without a team of passionate and dedicated volunteers and contestants.

“Their enthusiasm and commitment are a testament to the strong farming community in Aotearoa.

“The future is looking very bright.”



