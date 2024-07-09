Grand final co-convenor Nicole Cooper said the competition is expected to be fierce.

“These contestants are the best young farmers in the country, so we’re not going to be making it easy,” Cooper said.

“To win, they’ll have to show they have a wealth of farming knowledge, demonstrated by their ability to navigate the series of tasks thrown at them.”

Cooper wouldn’t give anything away, however.

“It’s important our grand finalists brush up on a broad range of skills – because they won’t know what’s coming until it hits them.”

Now in its 56th year, the Young Farmer of the Year competition showcases the best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

The event, while popular with contestants, is also a fan favourite.

The 2023 Grand Final in Timaru attracted hundreds of spectators and substantially boosted the local economy over the three days of competition.

“We’re really looking forward to showcasing the mighty Waikato to the rest of the country,” Cooper said.

“While we’re renowned for our dairy farming we’ve recently been branching out into other areas, including horticulture, blueberries and kiwifruit.”

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said this year’s grand final contestants came from a wide range of backgrounds – so picking a winner was anyone’s guess.

“We’ve got sheep and beef farmers, a fencing contractor, an agri-manager and even a builder – it just goes to show the depth and variety of skills in Aotearoa and highlights the diversity of the food and fibre sector today.”

Coppersmith said a highlight for her was watching the next generation of young farmers compete.

“The AgriKids participants represent primary schools across the country,” she said.

“Their knowledge, skills and passion for the industry is impressive and certainly leaves us excited for the future of farming.”

Coppersmith said the regional communities and volunteers made Young Farmer of the Year the event it was today.

“We simply couldn’t do it without the tireless work of our local committees, communities and volunteers.

“These are people who support us year in, year out, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has played a part.”

FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2024 finalists



