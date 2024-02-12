Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year winner Zac Thomas competes in the head-to-head at the event. Photo / Kerri Back photography / FMG Young Farmer of the Year

Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year winner Zac Thomas competes in the head-to-head at the event. Photo / Kerri Back photography / FMG Young Farmer of the Year

Zac Thomas, a 29-year-old sheep, beef and arable farmer has been crowned the Season 56 Otago Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

The announcement was made on Saturday evening after two days of intense competition.

Thomas will now battle it out against six other regional finalists at the Young Farmer of the Year grand final, being held in Hamilton in July.

The weekend’s event was one of seven regional finals happening across Aotearoa between February and April.

Details of what challenges would be thrown at the 27 contestants at the Otago Southland event were kept under wraps.

“I came into the weekend with no expectations, so to get the win was an awesome surprise,” Thomas said.

A stock manager on his family’s sheep, beef and arable farm near Mataura, Thomas is no stranger to the Young Farmer scene, with this regional final being his third attempt at making it to the grand final.

He also convened the 2022 Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year regional final and is an active member of the Waitane Young Farmers’ Club.

“It’s a bit surreal to get the win. The biggest challenge was making sure I kept calm,” he said.

“I took on each challenge as it came up and didn’t worry about what had already been done.”

Saturday’s last challenge of the day, the head-to-head, was the weekend’s major highlight, with over 200 spectators watching as contestants were put through their paces.

Third place went to Sam Anderson (left), while Zac Thomas came first and Thomas Slee placed second at the Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year regional final.

Working side-by-side, they had just 30 minutes to work their way through a farm accident scenario, including completing first-aid on a casualty, removing a tree from a road and putting up a temporary fence.

“I really enjoyed the head-to-heads this year - they were a good mix of mental and physical challenges. It was the perfect amount of suffering and a good show for the crowd!” Thomas said.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview FMG Young Farmer of the Year MC Te Radar about the Otago Southland regional final on The Country below:

Thomas Slee, 26, from Nightcaps Young Farmers, placed second, with Sam Anderson, 30, from Thornbury Young Farmers, securing the final spot on the podium.

Now in its 56th year, the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition is dedicated to showcasing the very best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

Thomas said he had yet to plan his grand final approach, but in the lead-up will be focusing on filling knowledge and skill gaps.

Otago Southland Junior Young Farmer of the Year and AgriKidsNZ winners

Shamus Young and Hayden Drummond shared the title of Otago Southland Junior Young Farmer of the Year.

The next generation of young farmers also took part in Saturday’s competition, with Shamus Young and Hayden Drummond of Otago Boys’ High School taking out the title of Otago Southland FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year.

Jessie McFadzien and Chonelle Ayson from Maruawai College placed second in the Junior Young Farmer of the Year Competition.

The Hauroko Valley Primary School Southern Boys team made up of Oliver Chamberlain (12), Tomas Clarke (12) and Sam Horrell (12) were the Otago Southland AgriKidsNZ winners.

Runner-up and third in the AgriKidsNZ contest were the Winton Cowboys, made up of Spencer White (12), Zephrin Latchford (12) and Maddox Whitaker (12), and the Heddon Bush Heroes, made up of Harri Hogg (12), Isabelle Hogg (12) and Alex Shallue (12).

They have also been invited to July’s Young Farmer of the Year grand final.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said this year’s grand final was shaping up to be one of the best yet.

“Every year, we continue to be blown away by the calibre of our FMG Young Farmer of the Year contestants, from our AgriKidsNZ participants through to those vying for the regional FMG Young Farmer of the Year title.

“Their knowledge, skills and passion for the industry are impressive, and certainly leave us excited for the future of our industry.”

Coppersmith praised the hard work of those behind the scenes.

“We simply couldn’t do it without the tireless work of our committees and volunteers.

“These are people who support us year in, year out, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has played a part.”