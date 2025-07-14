Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

City to Farm project diverts 350 tonnes of food waste, aids farmland

By Sally Round
RNZ·
6 mins to read

Jenny and Phil Grainger, part of the City to Farm project, have experimented with swales, composted with food scraps from urban areas, to improve water retention and nourish the soil on their banana grove at Waitoki. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Jenny and Phil Grainger, part of the City to Farm project, have experimented with swales, composted with food scraps from urban areas, to improve water retention and nourish the soil on their banana grove at Waitoki. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

By Sally Round of RNZ

It’s prep time in the kitchen at Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Ōrewa, north of Auckland, and another load of food scraps has just gone into the bin.

Senior lead chef Dylan Hatt sprinkles some special sawdust over the top and closes the lid.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save