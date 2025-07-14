Jenny and Phil Grainger, part of the City to Farm project, have experimented with swales, composted with food scraps from urban areas, to improve water retention and nourish the soil on their banana grove at Waitoki. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round
By Sally Round of RNZ
It’s prep time in the kitchen at Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Ōrewa, north of Auckland, and another load of food scraps has just gone into the bin.
Senior lead chef Dylan Hatt sprinkles some special sawdust over the top and closes the lid.
Afew kilometres away in rural Wainui, a dedicated team of Year 8 students, in masks and gloves, is collecting caddies from the classrooms and emptying the lunchtime food scraps into larger bins, tamping down the gloop to a gleeful chorus of “eew” and “yuck”.
A few more kilometres inland, a banana farmer is at his specially built “jetty” unloading dozens of wheelie bins of food scraps into a “fast feeder” which spreads the fermented waste into ditches lined with biochar.
Kettle said City to Farm provided schools with special food scrap caddies and a little stand that also took paper and hard recyclables.
She said they talked to the children about the link between food scraps and greenhouse gases when placed in a landfill, as well as the way food scraps, together with biochar, can build topsoil and create a carbon sink.
The Year 8 girls have taken to educating too, and they’re very strict about what can’t go in the caddies.
“Any liquids, such as yoghurt, you know, juices, that type of stuff, no whipped cream, no meat, because the meat can make maggots grow, and it’s gross.
“Yeah, and obviously no rubbish.
“So, if someone does something wrong, we remind them that they can’t put that stuff in the bin.
“And we tell them what they can and can’t put in the bin, so that they know for next time.”
Teacher Nick Wotton, who leads the project at the school, said the girls had taken the task on with gusto.
“Our goal is for our students to be more sustainable and environmentally responsible, and I think this, starting with the girls, is a way to sort of embed that in our students and in our culture as a whole.”
Scraps to soil
Down the road from Wainui School, Phil and Jenny Grainger are hosting lunch at a large table.
Big bunches of bananas decorate their off-grid home from which wafts a delicious aroma.
Jenny has made a banana curry from bananas grown out of the once-poor soil, which has been nourished by six years of food scraps.