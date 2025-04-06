“I’d never really pictured myself winning the whole thing, so it’s pretty cool to be representing Otago Southland, especially with the grand final on home turf.”

It was Smith’s second time competing in the regional final.

“It felt like a fresher format this time around, and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

Especially the farmlet section, which tested our practical skills.

“The way the day was run definitely made it more challenging.”

Smith said it was a strong line-up and “anyone could’ve taken it out”.

“Having someone like Zac Thomas there, who’s already been to a grand final, really pushed us and kept us on our toes.”

Smith edged his way to victory by clocking up the most points on the day, defeating fellow Thornbury Young Farmers member Lachlan Dudin.

Jeffrey Robinson from Waitane Young Farmers secured the final spot on the podium.

Now in its 57th year, the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition showcases the best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

Participants enter one of three categories based on age, ranging from the AgriKidsNZ competition for primary school pupils, Junior Young Farmer of the Year for high school students, and the Young Farmer of the Year category, where just seven contestants battle it out for the top spot.

Contestants were tested on a broad range of practical skills, technical know-how, and their ability to cope under pressure, with several individual challenges thrown at them, including a head-to-head, general knowledge “buzzer-style” quiz, and sponsor-led modules.

Jeffrey Robinson (third), winner Cameron Smith, and Lachlan Dudin (second) at the Young Farmer of the Year Otago Southland regional final.

Smith said he went into the contest with an open mind and focused on time management.

“I tried not to put too much pressure on myself, which made a big difference,” he said.

“At the end of the day, the worst-case scenario is that you walk away having learned something new and met some great people.”

Preparation for the grand final will be intense for Smith, as he and his wife are expecting their first baby in June.

“It’s going to be a huge few months, but I’ll chip away at the prep and do what I can to be as ready as possible.”

Meanwhile, the AgriKidsNZ competition concluded after a busy morning with over 100 primary school children challenged to their industry know-how.

Sam Hartshorne, Cailyn Joyce and Hannah Stewart from Blue Mountain College emerged as the region’s victors.

Harry Moore, Connor Dickson and Dane Tauti from St Peter’s College placed second, and Dusty Pont, Angus Dobson and Jake Gray from Hauroko Primary School secured the last ticket to the grand final.

The FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition wen to Angus McFadzien and Tori Vande Sandt, who took out the Otago Southland title, ahead of Ben Hartshorn and Manaia Tiller from Blue Mountain College.

Along with Smith, the top AgriKidsNZ and junior teams will now represent the Otago Southland region in July’s grand final in Invercargill.