Cameron Smith competing at the Otago Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year regional final.
Cameron Smith has secured the final spot in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand final for Season 57, claiming the win in the Otago Southland regional final over the weekend.
The 28-year-old self-employed dairy farmer, who milks 600 cows near Awarua, took out the title after a full day of challenges at the Winton Racecourse.
This marks Smith’s first time qualifying for the grand final, a milestone in an already impressive year, as he was also named the 2024 Otago Southland Share Farmer of the Year in the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.
The Lincoln University graduate, with a Bachelor of Commerce in Agriculture, said he wasn’t expecting to win.
“I’m really stoked to be heading to the grand final.
Participants enter one of three categories based on age, ranging from the AgriKidsNZ competition for primary school pupils, Junior Young Farmer of the Year for high school students, and the Young Farmer of the Year category, where just seven contestants battle it out for the top spot.
Contestants were tested on a broad range of practical skills, technical know-how, and their ability to cope under pressure, with several individual challenges thrown at them, including a head-to-head, general knowledge “buzzer-style” quiz, and sponsor-led modules.
Smith said he went into the contest with an open mind and focused on time management.
Harry Moore, Connor Dickson and Dane Tauti from St Peter’s College placed second, and Dusty Pont, Angus Dobson and Jake Gray from Hauroko Primary School secured the last ticket to the grand final.
The FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition wen to Angus McFadzien and Tori Vande Sandt, who took out the Otago Southland title, ahead of Ben Hartshorn and Manaia Tiller from Blue Mountain College.
Along with Smith, the top AgriKidsNZ and junior teams will now represent the Otago Southland region in July’s grand final in Invercargill.