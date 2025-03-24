Participants enter one of three categories based on age, ranging from the AgriKidsNZ competition for primary school pupils, Junior Young Farmer of the Year for high school students, and the Young Farmer of the Year category, where just six contestants battle for the top spot.
Contestants were tested on a broad range of practical skills, technical know-how, and their ability to cope under pressure, with several individual challenges thrown at them, including a head-to-head, general knowledge “buzzer-style” quiz, and sponsor-led modules.
In the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition, John Lundy and Harrison Parish from Rangiora High School took out the title of Tasman FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year, ahead of Jack Higinbottom and Henry Hanrahan from St Bede’s College.
Along with Letham, the top AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior teams will now represent the Tasman region in July’s grand final in Invercargill.