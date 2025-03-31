He said the regional was “good fun,” and he felt well prepared for most of the challenges, “although the MPI module did throw me a bit!”

“Agri-Sports was definitely a highlight, and taking out the win and the Milwaukee prize was an awesome way to top off the day.”

After competing in 2024, McKerchar had a bit more experience under his belt and an understanding of how the contest works.

“I went into the weekend with a bit more strategy.

“Sometimes, if you overthink it, things can unravel, so I tried to keep a clear head and back myself.”

This time, McKerchar focused on theory and worked on his fitness, which he said helped.

“Thinking straight when you’re puffed is a challenge in itself!”

McKerchar edged his way to victory by clocking up the most points on the day, defeating Hinds Young Farmers member Jack Taggart.

Sam Allen from Pleasant Point Young Farmers secured the final spot on the podium.

Now in its 57th year, the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition showcases the best talent in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

Participants enter one of three categories based on age, ranging from the AgriKidsNZ competition for primary school pupils, Junior Young Farmer of the Year for high school students, and the Young Farmer of the Year category, where just seven contestants battle it out for the top spot.

Contestants were tested on a broad range of practical skills, technical know-how, and their ability to cope under pressure, with several individual challenges thrown at them, including a head-to-head, general knowledge “buzzer-style” quiz, and sponsor-led modules.

With the grand final just a few months away, McKerchar’s preparation is underway.

“Last year, it was a bit of a surprise just how much goes into preparing; there’s the speech, the innovation project, and a whole lot of study.”

McKerchar said he had a better idea of what he was getting myself into this time around, which helped shape his preparation.

“I know I need to spend some time with a rural accountant,” he said.

“I was lucky at the regional final, but there’s definitely room to work on my numbers.”

He also planned to contact a few past grand final winners.

“Hearing their insights and how they approached the competition will be a big help.”

He was also preparing for the quiz.

“I’m trying to get hold of some buzzers so I can work on answering questions quickly and accurately.

“It’s definitely something I need to get sharper at!”

Meanwhile, the AgriKidsNZ competition was another crowd favourite.

After a busy morning with over 90 primary school children being challenged to their industry know-how, Ebony Groves, James Sheppard and Ollie Morten from Hinds School emerged as the region’s victors.

Thomas Bedford, Grace Muckle and William Hilhorst from Dorie School placed second, and Lilly-Grace Bayne, Annabelle Andrews and Sadie McLachlan from Duntroon School secured the final ticket to the grand final.

In the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition, Leo Acland and Charlie Clark from Christ’s College and Mt Hutt College took out the title ahead of Edward White and Hunter Illingworth from Timaru Boys’ High School.

Along with McKerchar, the top AgriKidsNZ and Junior teams will now represent the Aorangi region in July’s grand final in Invercargill.