“There’s a fair bit of what looks like fuel on the surface here. This is not good.”

The Defence Force said almost 1000 tonnes of diesel were on board the Manawanui before it sank.

The video shows a sea turtle surrounded by brownish oil and debris, including wood and lifejackets.

Ross questioned the urgency of responders, saying that despite signs of oil, there was no one else in the vicinity of where the ship went down.

“No one is in sight. Where is everyone? Where is the salvage team?”

Seventy-five people were rescued from the Manawanui after it grounded on a reef and a court of inquiry has been established to investigate what occurred in the lead-up to the incident.

Most of the rescued crew have returned to New Zealand and will be reunited with family members today.

Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Garin Golding said New Zealand was doing everything possible to assist Samoan authorities with the unfolding situation.

“The New Zealand response was focused on supporting the Samoan government to understand possible environmental impacts from the incident and reduce those as much as possible, with teams from across multiple agencies involved,” he said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promised to do “everything it takes” to try to minimise the environmental damage from the sinking.

Luxon said he had spoken with Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio.

“Our focus now moves to making sure we can mitigate and minimise any environmental impacts,” Luxon said.

“They welcomed any and all support we can offer, and that’s what we plan to do. We’re going to do everything it takes to make sure we do the best we can to minimise the environmental impacts.”





