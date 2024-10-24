Back in New Zealand, Samoa was also a big topic at Parliament today with Green MP Teanau Tuiono’s Samoan citizenship bill passing its second reading.
If it ultimately passes, Tuiono’s bill would mean a person whose New Zealand citizenship was removed by the 1982 law would be eligible for citizenship as of right, instead of having to go through the standard residency and citizenship application process.
Labour’s Barbara Edmonds spoke about the close – but at times a tragic – relationship between New Zealand and Samoa.
She also spoke about the sunken Manawanui, saying the Government needed to take action to fix the situation and ensure “we do not trample on the friendship again and right that wrong”.
“I acknowledged that there is work being done, but please listen to the Samoan people on the ground, please listen to the villagers who cannot fish, please listen to the villagers who cannot put food on their families’ table.”
