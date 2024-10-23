“[I’m] looking forward to having an opportunity to spend some time with him and getting a sense of what his vision is for the Commonwealth,” Luxon told the Herald ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) trip.
It will be the Prime Minister’s first time meeting the King – and Luxon has already issued His Majesty and Queen Camilla an “open invitation” to visit New Zealand – but says “it’s really about their schedule, and his health”.
He said the next step is figuring out how to extract the diesel out of the main tanks of the ship.
That is one of the jobs for the Manawanui Interagency task force, which has set up off the coast of the wreckage.
And that HQ is Luxon’s first stop after his Defence Force plane arrives in the country.
Meanwhile, as he and his delegation are flying to Apia this morning, the focus of Parliament will also be on Samoa – specifically, Samoans living in New Zealand.
The Samoan Citizenship Bill’s second reading will be debated in the House and is expected to be unanimously supported.
The Green Party bill provides the right to New Zealand citizenship for people were born in Samoa on, or after, May 13, 1924 and before January 1, 1949, and whose citizenship was removed by the 1982 act.