Manawanui fuel leak ‘not significant’

The NZDF’s priorities are planning to see what is possible to plug the residual diesel engine room leak and planning for the safe removal of containers on the reef.

Defence force teams are conducting daily beach surveys with local authorities in Samoa and, they say, no evidence of pollution or fuel spill impact on the shoreline has been found. The RNZAF has deployed drones to assist with the shoreline surveys and has sighted no evidence of contamination.

Navy divers have accessed one of three containers lodged on the reef, removing rigging from the container. The other two containers are carrying food and rubbish.

RNZAF Security Force get ready to fly a drone to survey the wreck site of HMNZS Manawanui off the Southern Coast of Upulo. Photo / Sergeant Vanessa Parker

Navy deputy chief Commodore Andrew Brown told RNZ that 200,000 litres of fuel have escaped from the ship in the week since it struck the reef, caught fire and sank.

“The advice from our experts and our specialist is that very small quantities come to the surface and they commence a natural evaporation process, and also waves and general tides dissipate that,” Brown said.

“That fuel and oil that is coming from the vessel is very low in quantity, and we are also obviously continuing the monitoring of where that fuel goes - we’re monitoring the beaches, the environment, the wildlife.”

There was no evidence that the leaked fuel has come from the main tanks on HMNZS Manawanui, however, removing the tanks from the ship was a main priority, Brown said.

While the navy was not giving up hope of removing the sunken ship from the reef, the recovery would not be a quick process and New Zealand was committed to putting things right, he said.

“We’re committed to working with the Samoan government and we will continue to work from on site and from back in New Zealand in supporting the overarching operation, and the removal of Manawanui.”

A hotline in Samoa has been established for the public to use when they find ship items washed ashore, or at sea.









