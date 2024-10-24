Police have apprehended the 37-year-old suspect sought in connection with a fatal bus stabbing in Auckland’s Onehunga on Wednesday.

The woman - a passenger on the bus - was found with multiple stab wounds and later died at the scene on Church St.

A local board chairwoman told the Herald the man handed himself into police after a 24-hour manhunt.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man wanted in connection to the death of a woman on a bus in Auckland’s Onehunga after a 24-hour manhunt.

“A man sought in connection with a fatality following an assault on a bus in Onehunga yesterday has been taken into custody,” police said.

The 37-year-old man handed himself in at North Shore police station this afternoon.

Auckland City relieving district crime manager, Acting Detective Inspector Alisse Robertson, said the investigation was still in its infancy.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident.

”Police would like to thank everyone who has provided information, and would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this ordeal.”

The woman - who was a passenger on the bus - was found with multiple stab wounds and died at the scene after the attack about 2.30pm yesterday.

Robertson spoke from Auckland central police station in Freemans Bay earlier today, saying police had launched a homicide investigation and were hunting Kael Austin Leona in relation to the woman’s death.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Local Board chairwoman Maria Meredith told the Herald shortly before 3pm that the alleged offender handed himself into police on Auckland’s North Shore.

Load more

Meredith said police called her on Thursday afternoon to update her about the case.

”This is a huge relief for the community,” she said.

Meredith said some families had not sent their children to school on Thursday out of fears the alleged offender was on the run in the area.

Robertson earlier said it was understood the victim was unknown to the alleged attacker.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward councillor Josephine Bartley told the Herald this morning the police hunt for the offender was ongoing.

Armed police descended on Moana Ave in Onehunga last night, not far from the scene of the bus stabbing.

They cordoned off both sides of a house, with detectives seen entering the driveway of a home and questioning neighbours.

Police would not confirm this morning if the two incidents were related.

A "large number" of police descended on Moana Ave, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Bartley said: “I think ultimately the best reassurance our communities can get is that the police catch this person as soon as possible.”

She said Superintendent Scott Gemmell told her this morning police had “strong leads”.

“They will update me as soon as they find this person.”

She said Auckland Transport had given footage of the attack to police.

Emergency services, including Hato Hone St John, responded to the Church St, Onehunga, stabbing.

A person was fatally stabbed in an assault on a bus on Church St in Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Shortly before 6pm, police confirmed the victim - a passenger - had died.

Speaking from the scene, police Inspector Danny Meade told the Herald one person had fled after the stabbing.

“We’re working incredibly hard to try to locate this offender; somewhere in the local area, we think.”

Minister of Transport and Minister for Auckland Simeon Brown said he was “disgusted by the cowardly and horrific incident”.

Armed police search a property on Victoria St, Onehunga, after a stabbing on a bus nearby. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“All New Zealanders deserve to be safe from harm when using public transport.”

Police Minister Mark Mitchell took to social media last night, calling the incident a “senseless homicide”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim,” Mitchell said.

“This gratuitous violence has no place in our communities.”

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim of the senseless homicide on a bus today in Auckland. Police continue to urgently search for the offender who they have identified. This gratuitous violence has no place in our communities. — Mark Mitchell (@MarkMitchellMP) October 23, 2024

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.







