A subsequent pathologist’s report found that fatal levels of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA caused Garside’s death.
The coroner’s report stated: “The pathologist advised that the combined use of cocaine, benzoylecgonine, ecgonine, ketamine and MDMA is known to result in respiratory depression, somnolence, cardiac arrhythmia, coma and increases the risk for sudden death.”
Benzoylecgonine and ecgonine are metabolites of cocaine.
Coroner Mills agreed with the pathologist’s findings.
“Cocaine and MDMA are both stimulants that increase the heart rate and blood pressure,” she said in her report.
“Mixing these drugs in combination can make you feel more stimulated but can also increase the risk of overstimulation. This can result in an increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, temperature, anxiety, panic, or overdose.
“Ketamine used in combination with stimulants (MDMA and cocaine) also increases the strain on a body.”
The coroner went on to warn that cocaine and ketamine combinations could be unpredictable.
She said the risk of experiencing harm was more likely if ketamine was used with another substance.
Coroner Mills made her comments in the findings in the hope of raising awareness, she said.
She encouraged people who chose to use recreational drugs to take steps to minimise the risk of harm by checking their drugs at drug testing facilities such as those offered by Know Your Stuff.
When looking at whether any other factors could have contributed to his death, the coroner noted that while he did not have a full autopsy, his post-mortem examination CT scan did not reveal any underlying heart condition or head injury.
“I note however that long-term use of cocaine is however associated with adverse cardiovascular consequences. In addition, mixing MDMA and cocaine places significant stress on the cardiovascular system.
“Therefore, if Simon had an underlying heart condition, he may have been more vulnerable to harm when mixing these two drugs.”
‘Dearly remembered’
Fryderyk (Fred) Kublikowski, Splore’s festival producer, said the festival community was devastated by Garside’s death.
“Our sincere aroha and condolences are with his whānau and friends,” he told NZME in a statement.
“His contribution to the music scene of Aotearoa will be dearly remembered.”
Kublikowski said Splore has a comprehensive policy regarding drug use and testing, including a no-drugs policy for illicit drugs.
“Splore is a leader among festivals in Aotearoa for the amount of drug safety education and support services they offer,” Spearin told NZME.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.