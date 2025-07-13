Coroner Mills’ findings stated that Garside occasionally used recreational drugs at music festivals and events, including MDMA and cocaine.

The long weekend

His partner described his drug taking as being on the “low side”.

In late February 2023, the couple travelled to Auckland to attend Splore.

His partner reported that during the festival, Garside took MDMA, cocaine and ketamine, sharing about a gram of cocaine over the weekend and taking a small amount of MDMA each day.

At least once during the long weekend, he experienced severe chest pain and had to stop and rest.

Simon Garside, a DJ known as Deep South Audio, died in February 2023.

According to his partner, Garside had been experiencing chest pains and headaches for a month or two before his death.

Fearing it was a terminal illness, he was reluctant to see a doctor.

While Garside was not part of the official Splore line-up, he was part of the Lucky Star collective, an independent group that curates its own stage.

He performed a DJ set on that stage on the final day of the festival, February 26, and later that evening he and his partner checked into a hostel.

They had dinner at a restaurant, then took a gin and tonic back to their room and got into bed.

After some time, his partner noticed Garside had become unresponsive. He appeared stiff and his eyes were rolled backward.

She attempted to rouse him but received no response. Garside, who was put into the recovery position, vomited.

His partner gave him CPR and called emergency services.

Coroner Alison Mills has released findings into his death. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters and paramedics attended but Garside could not be revived. He died just after midnight on February 27, 2023.

A toxic combo of drugs

A subsequent pathologist’s report found that fatal levels of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA caused Garside’s death.

The coroner’s report stated: “The pathologist advised that the combined use of cocaine, benzoylecgonine, ecgonine, ketamine and MDMA is known to result in respiratory depression, somnolence, cardiac arrhythmia, coma and increases the risk for sudden death.”

Benzoylecgonine and ecgonine are metabolites of cocaine.

Coroner Mills agreed with the pathologist’s findings.

“Cocaine and MDMA are both stimulants that increase the heart rate and blood pressure,” she said in her report.

“Mixing these drugs in combination can make you feel more stimulated but can also increase the risk of overstimulation. This can result in an increased heart rate, higher blood pressure, temperature, anxiety, panic, or overdose.

“Ketamine used in combination with stimulants (MDMA and cocaine) also increases the strain on a body.”

Splore festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park. Photo / Supplied

The coroner went on to warn that cocaine and ketamine combinations could be unpredictable.

She said the risk of experiencing harm was more likely if ketamine was used with another substance.

Coroner Mills made her comments in the findings in the hope of raising awareness, she said.

She encouraged people who chose to use recreational drugs to take steps to minimise the risk of harm by checking their drugs at drug testing facilities such as those offered by Know Your Stuff.

When looking at whether any other factors could have contributed to his death, the coroner noted that while he did not have a full autopsy, his post-mortem examination CT scan did not reveal any underlying heart condition or head injury.

“I note however that long-term use of cocaine is however associated with adverse cardiovascular consequences. In addition, mixing MDMA and cocaine places significant stress on the cardiovascular system.

“Therefore, if Simon had an underlying heart condition, he may have been more vulnerable to harm when mixing these two drugs.”

‘Dearly remembered’

Fryderyk (Fred) Kublikowski, Splore’s festival producer, said the festival community was devastated by Garside’s death.

“Our sincere aroha and condolences are with his whānau and friends,” he told NZME in a statement.

“His contribution to the music scene of Aotearoa will be dearly remembered.”

Kublikowski said Splore has a comprehensive policy regarding drug use and testing, including a no-drugs policy for illicit drugs.

People were searched when entering the festival and amnesty bins were provided.

But the festival accepted that, despite legal prohibitions, individuals still engaged in recreational drug use.

As a result, the festival took several steps to keep people safe, including offering a free drug checking and advice service through Know Your Stuff.

Kublikowski said Splore remained committed to best-practice drug safety policies and harm reduction.

“We have read the coroner’s report and are actively considering how to incorporate its recommendations and warnings into our drug safety protocols and communications,” Kublikowski said.

Know Your Stuff general manager Casey Spearin said the service was proud to have attended Splore for many years.

“Splore is a leader among festivals in Aotearoa for the amount of drug safety education and support services they offer,” Spearin told NZME.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.