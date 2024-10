Police are investigating after a person suffered critical injuries in an assault aboard an Auckland bus.

Emergency services responded to the Church St, Onehunga incident about 2.30pm.

A police spokesperson said one person was transported to hospital after they had been “seriously injured in an assault onboard a bus”.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said it was notified of an “assault incident” and sent an ambulance, three rapid response units and an operations manager to the scene.