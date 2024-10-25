Patient advocates are calling for the law dictating Pharmac’s main objectives to change but the minister responsible believes a shift towards buying drugs with a “whole of society” approach is possible without legislative intervention.
Pharmac Minister David Seymour on Wednesday met Medicines NZ chief executive Dr Graeme Jarvis to accept a report detailing the recommendations that emerged from the inaugural national medicines summit in April.
The report from the summit, hosted by Medicines NZ and Patient Voice Aotearoa, included six recommendations with its first calling for an amendment to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022 to “ensure a focus on best health outcomes” and “enable the appropriate incorporation of societal benefit”.
Other recommendations included reviewing Pharmac’s Health Technology Assessment and decision-making process, funding more medicines and developing a “Medicines Strategy”.
Seymour had mentioned factoring in the societal benefit of Pharmac’s spending amid the Government’s increases to the agency’s funding, saying he wanted spending decisions to account for the long-term savings funding a drug could provide.