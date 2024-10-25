Patient advocates had long been concerned about Pharmac’s focus on cost containment, given the Pae Ora legislation stated one of the agency’s primary objectives was to secure the best outcomes “from within the amount of funding provided”.

Seymour this week appeared open to changing the law but wanted to address the issue through other means first.

“As far as changing the law, we might do that, but what we’re doing at the moment is we’re just giving it a red hot try that increasing the budget that Pharmac gets on the justification that they’re going to have more whole-of-society impacts,” he said.

“I’ve set them a target to get a certain amount of extra money purely on that justification.

“If they manage to do that, then I think we might find that actually the law is not as constraining as we think. On the other hand, if it doesn’t work out so well, then maybe we will have to change the law.”

Seymour suspected he would know if his approach was effective in March when Budget 25 was being confirmed.

Jarvis told the Herald he was “prepared to wait and see on that”, saying he hoped the topic would be discussed at a potential second summit.

On the merits of a “whole-of-society” approach, Seymour referenced conversations with experts in Christchurch last week who, by way of an example, told him the cost of schizophrenia to the economy was in the “realm of about $8 billion”.

“The entire Pharmac budget is only about $1.6 billion so you can see how more medication might actually save other costs to the economy and to the Government,” Seymour said.

