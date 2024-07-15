The court sided with the council and dismissed it - but now, the Court of Appeal has ruled the judge in that High Court case erred in some of their findings.

Namely, section 77(1) of the Local Government Act requires the council to identify “all reasonably practicable options” - but in this case, there was only one option, put together by council staff, presented to councillors on the Planning and Environment Committee.

Cyclists using the cycleway along Thorndon Quay, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But while the Court of Appeal found the decision-making process was flawed, “it was not appropriate to quash the decision or direct that the angled parking on Thorndon Quay be restored”.

“Matters have moved on since the decision was made in 2021, and it appears that the decision has largely been superseded by subsequent events and decisions that would have required the removal of the angled parking in any event.

“Further (and importantly), the evidence before the court from road safety experts is that the road configuration prior to the decision was unsafe and that the current configuration provides a greater degree of safety for cyclists,” the judgment read.

Rather, it ruled that the appropriate outcome was “a declaration that the council’s decision-making processes did not comply with its obligations” and it has ordered the council must pay the costs for a standard appeal, and take the findings into account for future decisions.

The council said, since the Court of Appeal had not quashed the decision or ordered the angled parks be reinstated, there would be no changes to the current roadworks along Thorndon Quay.

“We’re considering the findings closely and take on board the court’s guidance for future decision-making,” it said.