Wellington retiree Judy Rohloff loves her historic Karori home.
The walls are lined with countless family photos and memorabilia from past holidays. It’s where she and her husband raised their children. And it’s where the pair, now in their 70s, plan to live out the rest of their lives. Husband Maurie recently installed railings to support Judy with her Parkinson’s.
The couple have lived in the 1920s bungalow for 30 years. Now retired, they’re living off superannuation supplemented with “a little bit of savings”.
They fear if council rates continue to increase, one day they might not be able to afford to stay in their “forever home”.
“We’ve taken a stand,” she said. The couple are continuing to pay their rates bill at last year’s rate, but not the extra 21%. Judy is encouraging others to do the same.
Earlier this year, she started a Facebook group called Wellington Rates Revolt, where ratepayers air their concerns about Wellington City Council spending. Rohloff also recently held a public meeting in a Karori church with other disgruntled ratepayers to discuss the revolt.
“I’ve never done anything like that before; it was all new to me, but I started it up,” she said.
In the Rohloffs’ first year in their home, 1993/1994, their annual rates bill was $842.64. Their current bill is $6,675.92.
It’s an increase of nearly 700%, while the cumulative inflation increase over the same period has been 107.1%.
Rohloff said if projections are correct, her rates bill will take up the majority of her superannuation payments within the next few years. She fears if it continues to increase at the rate projected, they may not be able to continue living in their home.
She’s written to several local MPs, councillors, the mayor and Local Government Minister Simeon Brown requesting a meeting to discuss her concerns, and advocate for Government intervention in the council.
Rohloff said her Facebook group has about 800 members. She said while many are discussing the idea of revolting against their rates bill, only a small number have actually refused to pay the increase.
Wellington City Council’s website states an additional charge of 10% is added on July 1 and January 1 to rates that remain unpaid from previous years.
Asked what she plans to do about the letter, Rohloff laughs “just ignore it”.
Councils also have the power to force banks to pay a customer’s overdue rates if the ratepayer has a mortgage. A recent post in the Facebook group by one ratepayer claims Wellington City Council has contacted their bank, but the council refused to comment.
It said in a statement it would “prefer not to comment” on the rates revolters in general, but did confirm the council had received five pieces of correspondence from ratepayers who expressed concerns about affordability.
The council was “not getting any discernible communication from people who are refusing to pay their rates”.
A number of measures are available to the council to recover unpaid rates under the Local Government (Rating) Act 2002. It allows councils to take court proceedings against property owners, place covenants on the property’s title and, in extreme cases, allows councils to demand the sale of a property.