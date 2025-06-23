A new public toilet block is causing a stir in the capital with its rainbow lighting exterior and $2.3m price tag dubbed a “bit of an overkill” by a neighbouring property owner.
The Inglewood Place toilets opened last week on the corner of Taranaki and Dixon streets in Wellington’s CBD.
“The building, with its ribbed timber facade, looks great during the day and is transformed into a special light show at night”, Wellington City Council’s chief operating officer James Roberts said of the facility.
The new block replaces toilets removed from nearby Te Aro Park in 2022, after they became a hot spot for crime and antisocial behaviour and represented a “cause of hurt for mana whenua due to their proximity to Te Aro Pā”, the council said at the time.
“I think the new facility looks very superb. Personally, I think it’s probably a little bit of an overkill”, Gibbons said.
“It’s an enormous need really, since they removed those other toilets [...] my car park has become a place where people have used as a toilet where there is no toilet in there, so I’m just forever cleaning it out and it is rather upsetting both for me and for my clients who park in there, the smell, it’s been an ongoing battle”, he said.
The Herald asked those on the street what they thought of the new toilets, with public opinion split on the design and cost of the facility.
Some believed the unique design would add to the area, others described them as “ugly”.
Many were pleased the project was finally finished and the facility could finally be used, citing a lack of public toilets in the CBD.
The facility includes two standard and three accessible toilets with baby-changing facilities, automated timed doors and hands-free controls.
Two of the toilets will be open 24/7, with three locked between 11pm and 7am.
The sixth toilet is a ‘Changing Places’ facility which allows registered people with disabilities to use the toilet, change space and shower.
A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said the $2.3m figure was a projected cost, with all invoices for work still to come in, but expected the facility to be “on or under budget”.
The cost includes a projected $421,000 for professional services, $33,529 for consents, and $1,869,500 for physical works.
Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the council’s spending decisions are its responsibility, but said its core focus must be “delivering the basics: fixing water infrastructure, filling in potholes, and picking up rubbish”.
In a statement Watts said councils must “go line by line and ask whether your spending is actually benefitting communities and fixing those fundamentals”.
“That’s why the Government is proposing to refocus the purpose of local government in law, and we’ll be introducing a bill in the next month to do just that.”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last year hit out at councils calling on them to restrain spending to “the basics”.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.