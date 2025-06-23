Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Wellington public toilets cost $2.3 million, transform into light show at night

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The new public toilet block in Wellington features rainbow lighting and a ribbed timber facade. Video / Ethan Manera

A new public toilet block is causing a stir in the capital with its rainbow lighting exterior and $2.3m price tag dubbed a “bit of an overkill” by a neighbouring property owner.

The Inglewood Place toilets opened last week on the corner of Taranaki and Dixon streets in Wellington’s CBD.

