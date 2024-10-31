Delight in discovering Dunedin

This story was prepared by Enterprise Dunedin and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Beached as

If you’re looking for the real surfer’s paradise, bring your thick wetsuit and try out Dunedin’s coast. With more than 30 beaches within a 30-minute drive of the central city, some might say this unmatched access to a variety of stunning shores might make Dunedin New Zealand’s (unofficial) beach capital.

The obvious place to begin is St Clair, with its long swimmable beach, cafe-studded esplanade and outdoor Hot Saltwater Pool which is open during the warmer months.

Tunnel Beach boasts stunning cliffs and the unique man-made tunnel that it’s named for. Go at low tide so you can descend the stairs and enjoy the beach below. A recent track development has made the hike down (and back up) a bit easier for those who aren’t inclined to enjoy inclines.

Day for it (a hike that is)

While other regions have multi-day hikes requiring overnights in shared huts, most of Dunedin’s great outdoor tracks could be classified as “one and done”. These smaller tracks criss-cross the city, from the tussocky skyline walks of the Pineapple Track to the Flagsaff Track.

A standout on the peninsula is the Sandymount Track which takes you through a tunnel of historic macrocarpa trees before clearing to panoramic views of the ocean and headland.

Only in Dunedin

The iconic Taieri Gorge Train takes in the countryside, traversing towering viaducts and the rushing Taieri River, while the Seasider is a coastal adventure with panoramic marine views. These depart from the ornate Dunedin Railway Station, the country’s most photographed building, be sure to grab a couple pics before you head off.

Don’t forget to book in for a wildlife tour to make the most of being in Aotearoa’s Wildlife Capital. Operators like The Opera, Natures Wonders and Clearwater Wildlife Tours offer opportunities to see the rarest penguin in the world, also the reigning NZ Bird of the Year, the hoiho (yellow eyed penguin).

Dunedin is home to a list of many superlatives, from onlys to firsts and oldests. But it’s the famous (infamous when you’re wheezing at the top) Baldwin St which really can’t be missed. After briefly losing its crown to a muddy driveway in Wales, it once again rules supreme and is worth conquering.

The art of the craft

Savour the taste of locally made beers and spirits at a boutique distillery or craft brewer.

Noisy Brewing Co can be found down a laneway opposite the railway station in the middle of the city. Order a Noisy Stout Sausage and whatever seasonal brew is on tap. Emersons Brewery and Taproom sits along the same avenue and is a great rest stop for those on the nearby Otago Harbour shared path. Also along the trail are Dunedin Craft Distillers, who do small tours of their operation which makes spirits out of surplus baked goods and bread from local eateries.

