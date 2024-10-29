Your gateway to Asia & beyond

This story was prepared by Malaysia Airlines and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Malaysia Airlines offers direct NZ-KL flights and 50+ destinations.

Malaysia Airlines (MH), the national carrier of Malaysia, is the only full-service carrier providing non-stop direct flights from Australia and New Zealand to Malaysia’s capital city, Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia Airlines operates 53 weekly services from Auckland, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth to its hub Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). Serving as the gateway to Asia & beyond, the airline offers seamless connectivity to over 50 destinations in Malaysia, Asean, North Asia, South Asia, UK and Europe.

Malaysia Airlines embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia, capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian hospitality across all customer touch points. As a member of the oneworld alliance, Malaysia Airlines currently offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe.

Malaysia Airlines provides enhanced connectivity from its main hub in Kuala Lumpur and has recently launched direct flights to four new destinations. Daily flights to the Maldives beginning August 1, 2024; five times weekly flights to Chiang Mai beginning August 15, 2024; daily flights to Da Nang beginning September 24, 2024 and daily flights to Paris beginning March 29, 2025.

Malaysia Airlines offers a premium in-flight experience with spacious seating, regionally inspired quality meals, top in-flight entertainment and free Wi-Fi in all cabins from Kuala Lumpur to Paris.

Added to this, the warm Malaysian hospitality and world-class service the airline is renowned for always helps to make your journey more memorable.

Travellers flying from Australia and New Zealand with Malaysia Airlines via Kuala Lumpur to onward destinations can also take the opportunity to experience its ‘Bonus Side Trip’ programme, which offers the convenience of having a stopover in Malaysia to explore the cultural gems at minimal costs. You can enjoy a bonus side trip to one of seven destinations in Malaysia including Alor Setar, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Kuantan and Penang. T&Cs apply.

Whether it’s a weekend away or an extended trip with extra baggage, Malaysia Airlines offers flexible fare options across its network. Experience the convenience of flexibility with Malaysia Airlines’ Economy Flex Fare which comes with a cabin baggage allowance of 7kg, 35kg of checked baggage, access to standard seat selection, ability to rebook or change tickets with no fee, complimentary meals, and more. You can also enjoy perks such as Priority Check-in, Priority Boarding and Priority Baggage, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

For those who enjoy indulging in the full premium travel service experience can opt for the Business Class fare which comes with a check-in baggage allowance of 40kg, two cabin baggage allowances of 7kg each, free seat selection, complimentary meals, priority check-in, boarding and baggage, and access to the airline’s top-notch lounges. In addition, thanks to a new partnership with BMW Group Malaysia, Enrich Platinum, Business Suite, and Business Class passengers travelling with Malaysia Airlines and departing from KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 can now enjoy an exclusive private terminal transfer service where they will be transported in premium comfort with the all-electric BMW i7 between the Main Terminal Building and the Satellite Building.

Book your flight today Malaysia Airlines and experience the best of Malaysian hospitality.