The Warriors were steamrolled – for a 36-0 halftime deficit – which brought back bitter memories of some of the Anzac Day thrashing over the years.

Thankfully, the visitors restored some pride in the second half, for a final scoreline of 42-14 – but this result will leave more scars.

Whenever the Warriors have played in Melbourne over the past decade, things seem to unravel – in all kinds of ways – and this was no exception.

Make no mistake, the Storm were exceptional and blew the visitors away with high-paced, high-octane football.

Craig Bellamy’s team are the most potent attacking team in the NRL and it showed.

But circumstances didn’t help. The Warriors lost prop James Fisher-Harris early with a pectoral injury – which will see him sidelined for at least a few weeks – and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Marata Niukore to head injury assessments (HIAs), though Niukore returned late.

They had their share of possession and territory but were undone by mistakes and poor options.

Jackson Ford’s first-half sinbinning for a professional foul was a flashpoint, as the Storm scored three tries in eight minutes while the Warriors were reduced to 12 men.

It looked a harsh though perhaps correct call but frustration increased as various Storm infringements were subsequently ignored by referee Ashley Klein.

Coach Andrew Webster’s decision to tinker after the Tigers’ victory will also be questioned.

It was a tough initiation for Rocco Berry, while Adam Pompey took time to adjust to the wing.

But essentially, the Storm were too flash and too fast.

It was almost touch football at times in the first half, as their spine created havoc – off a strong platform – and the speedy outside backs finished off.

Xavier Coates celebrates scoring against the Warriors. Photo / Photosport.

Their ruck speed was tremendous – as the momentum went their way – while their defensive line speed created havoc for the Warriors, though they often looked offside.

The only consolation is that the Warriors won’t face too many scenarios like this again in 2025, as the Storm have few peers in the NRL.

To be competitive, on a blazing hot afternoon, the Warriors had to tick every box, get some luck and hope to catch Melbourne on an off day.

Despite conceding a second-minute try to Xavier Coates, the Warriors made a reasonable start.

They got through their yardage sets, showed energy on defence and enjoyed time in the Melbourne red zone.

But they couldn’t make hay – constantly covered by swarming defence – before a Jahrome Hughes 40-20 led to Josh King’s try in the 14th minute.

That was the start of the slide, with Shawn Blore finishing off a brilliant move to make it 18-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Then came the onslaught, with tries to Trent Loiero, Harry Grant and Grant Anderson in the blink of an eye, as Warriors fans around New Zealand hid behind their couches in despair.

The second half saw some respite. The Warriors upped their efforts, with interchange forwards Leka Halasima, Demitric Vaimauga and Bunty Afoa adding energy, as the Storm missed Hughes, who left the field at halftime with a shoulder injury, while they also dropped their intensity a shade.

Halasima scored with an impressive solo effort, leaping through traffic to claim a Chanel Harris-Tavita kick then wrestle over, before Coates grabbed his second.

Late tries to Berry and Metcalf added some respectability to the scoreline but the pain will linger.

Melbourne Storm 42 (Xavier Coates 2, Josh King, Shawn Blore, Trent Loiero, Harry Grant, Grant Anderson tries; Ryan Papenhuyzen 7 cons)

Warriors 14 (Leka Halasima, Rocco Berry, Luke Metcalf tries; Luke Metcalf con)

HT 36-0

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.