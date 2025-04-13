Webster described Nicoll-Klokstad as “groggy” in his post-match press conference, which will put him in doubt for Saturday’s home clash against the Brisbane Broncos.

Overall, it was a tough afternoon for the Warriors, who had high hopes heading into the match that they would snap their 16-game, nearly 10 year losing streak to the Storm.

But after Fisher-Harris left the field, followed by Jackson Ford getting sin-binned, things rapidly went downhill as five tries in 16 minutes saw the Warriors trailing 36-0 after 30 minutes.

“We missed our jobs a lot at the start,” said Webster. “There were big momentum swings, and we didn’t handle them well at all.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster during their defeat to the Storm. Photo / Photosport

“As a result, we didn’t tackle like we normally do. We didn’t get to play our game on the back of poor defence. We are trying so hard, but it wasn’t good.

“We came here confident if we played our best footy, we’d get a result, that’s the frustrating bit.”

The Warriors improved in the second half, outscoring the Storm 14-6, with tries to Leka Halasima, Rocco Berry and Luke Metcalf.

Halasima and Demitric Vaimauga had their biggest involvements of the season to date – playing 37 and 43 minutes respectively - and both provided much-needed spark in the second half.

Fellow co-captain Mitch Barnett says the starters, including himself, need to be better to allow the likes of Halasima and Vaimauga to make an even bigger impact off the bench.

“I think our younger boys showed us how to tackle properly,” said Barnett.

“Our senior players and starters need to set the tone for them. I put lots of onus on myself.

“Blokes were trying but missing their job. Against those good sides when you’re fatiguing yourself with errors and poor tackling, and burning energy everywhere, it’s hard to stem that flow.”

The loss sees the Warriors end the round in sixth place, with a 3-2 record.

Ben Francis is a journalist at the NZ Herald. With a career in sports media dating back to 2016, he has previously contributed to Newshub and Sports Nation. He has a strong passion for rugby league and darts.