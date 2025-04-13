Fisher-Harris sustained the injury while trying to tackle Xavier Coates in the 11th minute and was immediately taken off the field. He was later seen with ice on his left pec.
Warriors coach Andrew Webster confirmed the prop will undergo scans when the team returns to Auckland. A minor strain would only require a couple of weeks to get over, but a rupture would likely require surgery and a lengthy stint on the sidelines.
Losing their marque off-season signing would be a huge blow for the Warriors’ top eight hopes.
On top of Fisher-Harris’ injury, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad came off for a head injury assessment after a heavy landing early in the second half and didn’t return to play.
