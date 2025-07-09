Kurt Capewell in action for the Maroons in the State of Origin decider. Photo / Photosport

This was the 10th series decider since 2011, and remarkably, Queensland have now won eight of them.

Coach Billy Slater faced criticism in the build-up for some of his bold selections: debutant Gehamat Shibasaki, bringing Josh Papali’i out of representative retirement, and naming Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at fullback over Reece Walsh. But every call proved to be a masterstroke.

New South Wales started strongly and dominated territory early, but their attack faltered in the red zone as Queensland’s defence held firm.

The Maroons opened the scoring through a Valentine Holmes penalty after Kurt Capewell was hit high by Stephen Crichton. Queensland’s first try came soon after when they capitalised on a Blues error, marching upfield before Xavier Coates finished out wide.

Then came a moment of brilliance: Rob Toia, almost bundled into touch, flicked a miraculous offload back infield to Tabuai-Fidow, who sprinted into space and linked with Tom Dearden for Queensland’s second try.

A rare Queensland error appeared to hand the Blues a chance, but the Maroons successfully challenged the call and made the most of the reprieve. Harry Grant burrowed over to score their third, giving them a commanding 20-0 halftime lead.

The Blues came out fired up in the second half, but still lacked a clinical edge. They were denied twice by heroic try-saving tackles, first by Tabuai-Fidow, then Dearden.

Stephen Crichton eventually crossed in the corner, to give the Blues a fighting chance, but the Maroons were ultimetly too clinical, as it took nearly 70 minutes for them to make a handling error.

The night ended in style for the Maroons when Dearden crossed for his second to seal the famous win and help Munster honour the passing of his father in style.

The Blues had the last say when To’o scored a consolation with the final play of the game, which saw him equal the record for most tries in a series with five.

It was a rare highlight on a glorious night for the Maroons.

Dearden was named Player of the Match and the Wally Lewis Medal for Player of the Series.