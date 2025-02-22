Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: Katie Bradford resigns from TVNZ as 1News business correspondent

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

1News business correspondent Katie Bradford. Photo / Supplied

1News business correspondent Katie Bradford. Photo / Supplied

One of TVNZ’s most experienced journalists has resigned.

1News business correspondent Katie Bradford - who has been with the state broadcaster for more than a decade - is the latest of several well-known journalists to depart TVNZ.

Bradford, who is heading to a corporate role with Infrastructure NZ, referred comment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider