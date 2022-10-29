Spy: Katie Bradford delivers her baby news

1News business correspondent Katie Bradford. Photo / Supplied

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed some tricky camera work over the past few weeks with 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford concealing a burgeoning baby bump.

Spy can reveal the 40-year-old will welcome her first child at the end of the summer.

She has had nerves and trepidation over the first few months of her pregnancy, she tells Spy.

"We are nervous, terrified, and excited, all in one. But that's normal for a first baby, right?"

The busy news gatherer is keeping her relationship with the baby's father private.

The former political reporter is the daughter of social justice activist and former Green Party MP Sue Bradford and both Sue and her dad - union organiser Bill - are thrilled to welcome another grandchild.

"My friends and family have been amazing," says Bradford.

"I think they've been in tears of happiness more than I have. My parents are both very excited, another grandchild to add to the Bradford whanau and as I'm the only girl, it makes it extra special."

Media circles have been excited about her baby news for a few months, but Bradford has been cautious and wanted to share her news when she was sure everything was going to plan.

Despite viewers noticing the camera panning up from the chest over recent weeks, Bradford wasn't giving any tricks of the trade away.

Don't expect her baby to be pushed into the famous activist footsteps of Grandmother Sue or mum's news-gathering steps. Bradford never wanted to be an activist - as a child, she knew she was destined to become a journalist.

"The hopes and dreams we have for the baby are the same as all parents – first up, a healthy baby in late February," she says.

There's no doubt Bradford's child will grow up proud of the legacy provided by the strong women in its family.