He said: “When I was married to Katy Perry, she’s not entirely normal because she’s an extraordinary massive star but she’s not weird or off-key and wasn’t involved in anything nefarious.“

Previously, Katy Perry described her marriage to Russell Brand to be “like a tornado”. Photo / Getty Images

“The reasons our marriage didn’t work are the normal, human reasons marriages don’t work and I have nothing but respect for her, even though I obviously disagree with her political views but I probably would disagree with some of my beloved wife Laura Brand’s political views so you know, you always disagree with people don’t you.”

Following on from this, Brand also went on to explain how he believes the Hollywood culture is used to spellbind people.

He added: “I think in general Hollywood and the culture is used to spellbind you and distract you. I’ve been very very clear about that and I do also now believe that there is a planned and organised dark intelligence using the culture for distraction and control.”

Previously, Perry described her marriage to Russell as being “like a tornado”.

Katy Perry gravitated toward Russell Brand because she thought the “pressure” in their relationship would create something “beautiful”, according to the singer. Photo / Getty Images

The 40-year-old singer – who now has 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with her fiance Orlando Bloom – described her relationship with Brand as “interesting and stimulating”.

During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, she said: “It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening at once.”

Perry said she has “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges”, and gravitated towards Brand because she thought the “pressure” in their relationship would create something “beautiful”.

She added: “I know that inherently [about myself]. Like, ‘Okay, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that]‘.”

- Additional reporting by the New Zealand Herald