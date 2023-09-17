Russell Brand and Katy Perry married in 2010 and split less than two years later. Photo / Getty Images

Pop star Katy Perry’s 14-month marriage to Russell Brand ended when the comedian told her he wanted a divorce over text.

Now Brand, 48, has been accused of sexual assault, emotional abuse and rape by four women, who allege that the incidents occurred between 2006 and 2013, reports the Daily Mail.

The comedian has strongly denied the claims, which were published by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times, and said “the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual”.

Singer Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand arrive at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

Brand’s ex-wife Perry, who is engaged to her long-time partner Orlando Bloom, hasn’t broken her silence on the claims yet - but questions remain over what she might know about the situation, as she has claimed she knew the “real truth” about her ex-husband following their split.

In a 2013 Vogue interview, the singer admitted she had at first felt “a lot of responsibility” for the divorce - until she “found out the real truth”.

But Perry said she would keep the “truth” a secret “for a rainy day” as she couldn’t “necessarily disclose”.

The resurfaced interview has prompted speculation about what the singer might have been referring to.

Brand is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old schoolgirl as well as raping a woman against the wall in his Los Angeles home, not long after his split from Perry.

Perry said in the Vogue interview of her ex-husband, “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him.

“Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

She admitted, “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

The pop star also looked back on her marriage in her documentary Part of Me, during which one scene showed her in tears before taking the stage at a show following a fight with her then-husband.

The pair first met in 2008 and married in 2010 with a luxurious wedding ceremony in India at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan.

But less than two years later they split, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Brand reflected on their relationship last month during an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“Some aspects of it were, like, amazing. She’s an amazing person, and it was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone-type aspect of fame,” he said at the time.



