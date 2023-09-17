Russell Brand addressed the serious allegations in a video posted on YouTube and Twitter (now known as X). Photo / Youtube

Comedian Russell Brand has been the subject of multiple disturbing accusations including rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, which have recently come to light.

Starting in 2006 and continuing through to 2020, the 48-year-old has been accused by multiple women of incriminating behaviour that occurred during the height of his fame - all of which were brought to light by The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4′s Dispatches.

Brand has since denied the allegations and said that all of his relationships “were absolutely, always consensual”.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Allegations

2006

The first and oldest allegation dates back to a three-month relationship the then 30-year-old star allegedly had with a 16-year-old school girl. At the time, Brand was a BBC radio presenter and host of Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

In an article published by the Sunday Times, the unnamed woman accused Brand of sexually assaulting her and believed his behaviour toward her was grooming.

She recalled their first meeting saying she had been shopping and was in Leicester Square when he approached her for the first time. Going through her shopping bags, Brand picked out a dress and told her she would “wear this on our date this week”.

Once the girl returned home she claimed she told her mum of the encounter who then encouraged her to text Brand and tell him she was only 16. The actor was allegedly unfazed by the girl’s age and continued to take her on a date.

In the following weeks, the girl claims Brand referred to her as “the child” and became controlling, and both sexually and emotionally abusive. She alleged to the Sunday Times that Brand gave her “scripts” on how to lie to her parents about their relationship and at one point even sent a car to her school to take her out of lessons in the middle of the day.

2007

The second allegation dates back to 2007 and involves a woman called Jordan Martin who claims she had a six-month relationship with the actor in which he allegedly sexually assaulted her as well as being both physically and emotionally abusive.

While Martin refused to speak to the Sunday Times, she claimed in her 2014 book Not: Entanglement with a Celebrity, that she was allegedly assaulted by Brand at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester after he found out she had spoken to an ex-boyfriend.

She claimed he pulled the battery out of her phone before allegedly touching her sexually in what she said she was “not ready for this intrusion”.

Brand denied the allegations to the Sunday Times however he never challenged the comments in the book in which he was referred to as ‘Randall Grand’, the Daily Mail has reported.

2012

Speaking to the Sunday Times, an unnamed woman claimed Brand invited her over to his Los Angeles home in July 2012 – the same month the star’s divorce from Katy Perry was finalised - and asked her to join him and “a friend” in sexual activities. When she refused, the actor allegedly raped her.

The woman claimed she told the star to get off her and when she allegedly said she wanted to leave, he briefly blocked the door. She claimed after she left, Brand sent her text messages apologising and described his behaviour as “crazy and selfish”.

Following the alleged incident, she went to a Rape Treatment Centre the same day, went on to have five months of therapy and in records cited by the Sunday Times, she considered criminal or civil proceedings but decided against it.

2013

The Sunday Times reported the 2013 allegation against Brand came from a woman who said they met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. The two decided to work together, however, she claims while together at his Los Angeles home, he tried to kiss her, remove her clothes and allegedly pinned her down.

“I was screaming: ‘What are you doing, stop, please, you’re my friend,’” she said before claiming he “flipped” and began shouting at her.

Years after the incident, the woman claims she spoke to someone who was outside Brand’s house the day of the alleged assault who claimed they heard her screams but did not help her as “We were all so scared of him [Brand].”

2023

Following the list of allegations published by the Sunday Times, it was noted by the news outlet that the women involved spoke about their experiences only after they were approached by reporters. The newspaper also noted the women were compelled to share the assault claims as they saw Brand’s popularity as an online wellness influencer.

Elsewhere, the Times said the women who have chosen to stay anonymous do not know each other.

In light of the allegations, the Sunday Times claims it approached Brand and gave him eight days to reply to the detailed claims. When given further opportunity to respond, Brand published his response video on his YouTube channel.

Response video

On Friday, the day before the investigation was published online, Brand took to social media where he firmly denied any and all “serious criminal allegations” made against him, claiming his relationships “were absolutely, always consensual”.

The actor and comedian went on to tell viewers that the trio of news outlets were set to publish “a litany” of an “aggressive” and “coordinated attack”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” the star said in the video.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

While not referring to the comedian by name, the Metropolitan Police said it was “aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault” but had not received any reports.

“If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police.”

Following the publication of the allegations, Brand performed a scheduled comedy gig in London, as part of his Bipolarisation tour where he alluded to the accusations without addressing them directly. Speaking to the crowd of nearly 2000, he said there were things he wanted to talk about but could not.

‘Open secret’

Between 2006 and 2013, Brand was in the height of his fame and had multiple high-profile gigs including working for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4, and as an actor in Hollywood films. Speaking to the Sunday Times, a source said his behaviour and attitude towards women at the time was an “open secret” in the industry and ignored by BBC and Channel 4 staff.

Brand would allegedly undress in the studio while working as a presenter on BBC Radio, while other sources claimed the star made many sexual remarks on air about a newsreader. Brand has since implied he was told by BBC production staff to apologise.

According to the source who spoke to the Sunday Times, a complaint was allegedly made to BBC management about an “alarming display of aggression and disrespect” from Brand. The complaint reportedly referred to moments Brand threw objects across a radio studio and urinated in a bottle in front of staff.

He also reportedly asked staff at Channel 4 to approach female audience members so he could meet them after filming. Two former staff told the Sunday Times they felt as though they were a “pimp” for him.

Cutting ties

Following news of the allegations, networks who have previously worked with the star have made moves to distance themselves from Brand.

Channel 4 has removed content featuring the star from its website including episodes of The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother’s Big Mouth box sets, according to The Telegraph.

It came after a Channel 4 spokesman told BBC News: “Channel 4 is appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations, including behaviour alleged to have taken place on programmes made for Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

“We are determined to understand the full nature of what went on. We have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4.

“We will continue to review this in light of any further information we receive, including the accounts of those affected individuals. We will be asking the production company who produced the programmes for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us.”

Elsewhere, The Trevi Women & Children’s Charity – who has up until recently worked with Brand and his charity, the Stay Free Foundation – announced its decision to cut ties with the comedian.

It said on Instagram: “Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug-free over the years.

“He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation.”

The charity said it had been “deeply saddened and upset” following the allegations against Brand, adding: “We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation.”

Katy Perry

Brand’s ex-wife Perry, who is engaged to her long-time partner Orlando Bloom, hasn’t broken her silence on the claims yet - but questions remain over what she might know about the situation, as she has claimed she knew the “real truth” about her ex-husband following their split.

In a 2013 Vogue interview, the singer admitted she had at first felt “a lot of responsibility” for the divorce - until she “found out the real truth”.

But Perry said she would keep the “truth” a secret “for a rainy day” as she couldn’t “necessarily disclose”.

The resurfaced interview has prompted speculation about what the singer might have been referring to.

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.