Actor Russell Brand and singer Katy Perry were married between 2010 and 2011. Photo / Getty Images

An alarming nickname singer Katy Perry used for her ex-husband disgraced comedian Russell Brand has been revealed.

A resurfaced interview Piers Morgan gave to the Sun in 2013 includes information from when he tried to interview the Roar singer – specifically her nickname for Brand.

Daily Mail reported after the journalist was told the name, he later told Brand that Perry had called him “Rasputin” – in reference to the Russian historical figure who was known for being a master of seduction.

The name translated from Russian to English means “debauched one”, and appeared to be a nod to the man who was a huge influence in the 1900s Russian court and was often referred to as “Russia’s greatest love machine”.

After Morgan revealed the singer’s nickname for Brand, he reportedly was “thrilled” and said, “He was a pretty powerful bloke, he could manipulate folk with his eyes.”

“I like Rasputin... he was all right, wasn’t he... a mad monk with magical, mystical powers, having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights,” the star continued to say to the journalist.

Brand and Perry were married for 14 months between October 2010 and December 2011 when the comedian broke up with her through text.

It comes after an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times of London and Channel 4′s Dispatches accused the star of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Four women came forward with the allegations which they claimed occurred between 2006 and 2013 – the peak of Brand’s fame – with the youngest of the women being 16 at the time of the alleged offending.

Russell Brand addressed the serious allegations in a video posted on YouTube and Twitter (now known as X). Photo / Youtube

In the days since the disturbing allegations, Brand has denied all claims, insisting that all of his relationships “were absolutely, always consensual”, however an investigation by the British police has been launched after they released a statement confirming they had received an official sexual assault accusation against Brand.

Perry, who is engaged to her long-time partner Orlando Bloom, hasn’t broken her silence on the claims yet - but questions remain over what she might know about the situation, as she has claimed she knew the “real truth” about her ex-husband following their split.

In a 2013 Vogue interview, the singer admitted she had at first felt “a lot of responsibility” for the divorce - until she “found out the real truth”.

But Perry said she would keep the “truth” a secret “for a rainy day” as she couldn’t “necessarily disclose”.

The resurfaced interview has prompted speculation about what the singer might have been referring to.